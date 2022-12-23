U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Valour Crypto products now available at independent research provider MoneyMoon

·3 min read

  • Independent platform MoneyMoon lists Valour ETP products due to best tracking performance

  • Valour's Crypto ETPs outperform on every time frame compared to competition

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, announced today that the independent comparison platform MoneyMoon listed Valour's product since last week. MoneyMoon is one of the major European exchange traded product comparison platforms with over 75.000 active monthly users.

"We continuously search and compare the best European ETP's available in the market," said Imre Kiss, CEO of MoneyMoon. "The Swiss-based issuer Valour really stood out on every time frame providing best in class tracking performance combined with lowest fees to end customers. Given their outstanding product offering, we had to immediately integrate them in our app." Marco Infuso, CSO of Valour adds: "Getting our products included on the leading independent platform MoneyMoon makes us really proud. Our inhouse trading and product structuring are responsible for very low tracking differences and hence for top performance. Seeing our products added on such a credible platform proves to us that we're on the right path and are able to perform in this highly competitive market for both: Our institutional- as well as for our retail clients."

Valour Crypto products now available at independent research provider MoneyMoon (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.)
Valour Crypto products now available at independent research provider MoneyMoon (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.)

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Enjin (ENJ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral, and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum(ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About MoneyMoon:

MoneyMoon is an independent european ETF/ETP platform. They preselect the most favourable exchange traded products for end users. The app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, please visit www.moneymoon.eu

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the  marketing agreement and the partnership with Autostock the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; investor demand for ETPs; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Valour and Autostock was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied entirely on the other party for any information concerning the other party. Valour has not conducted due diligence on the information provided by Austostock and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valour-crypto-products-now-available-at-independent-research-provider-moneymoon-301709458.html

