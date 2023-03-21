U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    +33.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,727.00
    +271.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,782.00
    +93.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.10
    +25.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.00
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -2.69 (-10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2540
    +0.9590 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,073.43
    -121.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.59
    +8.92 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.48
    +98.63 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Valour Expands Product Offering Access in France a Key Market for Expansion

PR Newswire
·3 min read

  • Valour's suite of competitive products are now available with top brokers in France

  • The French market reflects an immense growth opportunity, as suggested by a recent study from KPMG

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: MB9) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, is proud to announce the availability of their competitive crypto product range to French investors.

Valour Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Valour Inc.)
Valour Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Valour Inc.)

"The French market has great potential. A recent study by KPMG reflects that 38% of the French population reportedly have invested or intend to invest in crypto assets in the future. Valour brings the tools to make these numbers a reality, by offering digital asset ETPs that can easily be added to an existing securities portfolio", said Johanna Belitz, Head of Sales France and Nordics.

Expanding into another market further validates the Company's status as a go-to partner for brokers and banks wishing to offer regulated crypto exposure to their clientele.

"By integrating Valour's low to zero-fee ETPs, French brokers will be able to provide their customers with access to safe and regulated exposure to the crypto ecosystem," said Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour. "In general costs are a foremost priority for investors. Offering zero-cost investment products in Bitcoin and Ethereum provides a substantial advantage for our investors and signifies another milestone in the democratization of this novel and ever-growing asset class."

Valour Asset Management offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour Asset Management's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Enjin (ENJ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral, and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) ETPs with low management fees. Valour Cayman's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

Product Range - France

The range listed at Euronext Paris is:
Valour Bitcoin Zero (CH0573883474)
Valour Ethereum Zero (CH0585378752)
Valour Cardano (CH1114178820)
Valour Solana (CH1114178838)
Valour Polkadot (CH1114178812)

Contact your broker for the availability of the products.

The Company further announces that it has filed under its SEDAR profile a material change report (the "Material Change Report") dated as of January 13, 2023, regarding the appointment and resignations of certain directors and officers of the Company during the period beginning May 14, 2021, and ending November 12, 2022. The Material Change Report has been filed at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") in connection with the OSC's review of the Company's continuous disclosure record. As a result of the filing of the Material Change Report, Staff of the OSC have advised the Company that it will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors.

About Valour

Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTCQB: DEFTF) is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Offering; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valour-expands-product-offering-access-in-france-a-key-market-for-expansion-301777167.html

SOURCE Valour Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rallied in US premarket trading after falling to a record low Monday, as investors ponder what’s next for the struggling midsize lender following an offer of help from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisi

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Home Depot co-founder blames ‘woke diversity’ for businesses failing to ‘hit the bottom line’ — don't sleep on these 3 stock picks if you agree

    Invest in what matters to you.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Automotive LiDAR Stocks Should Be On Your Radar; Sees at Least 90% Upside Potential

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are getting the headlines in the automotive industry, there are two other trends that will reward closer investor attention. These are driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. These are based on similar technologies – advanced sensor systems, machine learning and AI, and interactive interfaces for the human operator – but they fill different roles. For investors, however, these technologies will offer a realm of opportunities where the rubber meets the road. The a

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • First Republic Dives 47% to Record Low on Downgrade, Bank Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank’s shares tumbled 47% to an all-time low after S&P Global lowered its credit rating for the second time in a week and as executives from major banks discussed fresh efforts to stabilize the lender.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Cris

  • Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio

    Of all the choices an investor has to make, asset allocation could be the most important. Deciding how to split up the money you invest among different asset classes requires clarity of purpose and an understanding of each category's advantages … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Republic Stock Fights Back as Jamie Dimon Leads Rescue Talks

    First Republic Bank stock regained some ground early Tuesday after a report that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was leading talks to stabilize the beleaguered regional bank. First Republic stock pointed 16% higher at $14.13 ahead of the open, but is still close to 90% down in March. There were gains for other regional banks too, with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) up 6%, and Western Alliance (WAL) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) both climbing around 4% in premarket trading.

  • The 11 Days of Turmoil That Brought Down Four Banks And Left a Fifth Teetering

    (Bloomberg) -- The speed with which four banks collapsed — and one continues to struggle — has left investors reeling. While the failures came in the span of just 11 days, the scenarios that brought them down were each unique.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse R

  • Stocks Higher, Deposit Guarantees, Nvidia AI, Tesla Upgrade, Nike Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures add to gains as bank crisis concerns ease; Treasury Said To Mull Expanded U.S. Bank Deposit Guarantees; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set for keynote address on AI technology; Tesla edges higher after Moody's lifts 'junk status' rating and Nike Q3 earnings on deck as rival Adidas staggers from Kanye West split.

  • Crypto and Coinbase Bull Run Call. Stock Price Seen Tripling.

    Bitcoin is up almost 70% this year and could keep going, says one analyst—a trend that could push Coinbase stock back above levels not seen in 12 months.