U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,602.00
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,750.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,886.50
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.30
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6330
    -0.3650 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,772.70
    -478.07 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.56
    +48.05 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Valour Inc., DeFi Technologies' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Reaches Record US$300 million in Assets Under Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • More than a US$50 million asset increase in two weeks

  • As of November 1, Valour's AUM was at US$305M

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Inc. ("Valour"), the pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has surpassed US$300 million in assets under management (AUM). This achievement marks an exceptional first ten months of 2021, as AUM increased more than 3091% since the beginning of the year. In the last 15 days, AUM has increased more than US$50 million.

DeFi Technologies, Inc. (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)
DeFi Technologies, Inc. (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)

Valour recently unveiled the world's first and only Uniswap ETP, which was listed on the Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG ("Frankfurt") last week. Their recently launched Valour Solana product (Ticker: Valour Solana SEK) has seen strong investor interest and inflows, making it the fastest growing product to date. With the recent listing of Valour's ETPs on Frankfurt and anticipated listing on Euronext, the Company expects additional growth of Valour's AUM.

"The launch of the world's first and only Uniswap ETP along with both retail and institutional investors recognizing how innovative our ETP's are has resulted in rapid growth in AUM, a testament to the team at Valour." said Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies. "DeFi Technologies and Valour are positioned for explosive growth as we launch our current ETP's along with additional innovative DeFi ETP's in the pipeline on relevant global exchanges. Shareholders should be extremely excited as we look to grow our AUM aggressively in the coming months."

Diana Biggs, Chief Executive Officer of Valour and Chief Strategy Officer of DeFi Technologies, stated: "We are extremely pleased with the continued growth of our AUM. The Valour team is looking forward to the introduction of more first of their kind products, as well as additional exchange listings that will help broaden investor access to this exciting new asset class."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset exchange-traded products with low to zero management fees. Valour's Uniswap (UNI) ETP is the world's first and only, with Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) ETPs the first of their kind in the Nordics. Valour's Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero remain the first and only fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com.

About DeFi Technologies
DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

About Valour
Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to listing of ETPs by Valour; the growth of AUM; expansion of DeFi Technologies and Valour into other geographic areas; the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to acceptance of Valour ETPs by Frankfurt, Euronext and other exchanges; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; the growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valour-inc-defi-technologies-wholly-owned-subsidiary-reaches-record-us300-million-in-assets-under-management-301413681.html

SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c2631.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Why This General Electric Analyst Is Targeting $6.5B In Free Cash Flow In 2022

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) failed to wow the market when it reported third-quarter earnings numbers, but one analyst said Monday that he's optimistic that the industrial giant’s free cash flow recovery will really start to gain steam in 2022. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on GE with a $128 price target. Related Link: Is General Electric's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued? The GE Takeaways: In his new note, Obin updated his free cash flow fore

  • What's Going On With ABVC BioPharma's Stock Today?

    ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) is soaring Monday morning on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest on social media. ABVS BioPharma's average session volume is 1.738 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABVC BioPharma is trending across social media. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. ABVC BioPharma filed for a $50 million mixed sec