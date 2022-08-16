U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

A Valour Inc. first: Partnership with German broker justTRADE to introduce Valour Crypto Products and ETPs to retail and institutional clients

·3 min read
  • DEFTF

  • Valour and justTRADE have agreed to a marketing cooperation which will introduce Valour as a provider of crypto products for justTRADE clients in Germany

  • justTRADE is operating the online brokerage platform "justtrade.com" through which it is offering brokerage services to its institutional and retail clients.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today  announced a partnership with German online brokerage platform, justTRADE. The partnership will retain Valour as the provider of physically-backed crypto ETPs to the online broker's savings plan program (Sparplan) by the end of the year. Valour will also offer its entire range of crypto ETPs like Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as others like Enjin and Uniswap immediately.

Valour Logo (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.)
Valour Logo (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.)

Currently justTRADE provides its customers with innovative products and services so that they can carry out their banking and securities trading transactions easily and conveniently. The partnership marks a first for justTRADE investors opting to add digital assets into their banking accounts with Valour's zero management fees exclusive to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"We are very excited to offer German clients who wish to add crypto security assets to their portfolio the compelling option to do so thanks to justTRADE, our first partner in the DACH region," said Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour. "This partnership provides an additional avenue for investors to access Valour products in a transparent and safe manner – another milestone in expanding our global roadmap."

"For an outstanding customer experience, investors are now able to trade crypto products by Valour which fit the needs of our demanding clients and ensures market participation at lowest costs - especially in the most-traded Cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum", said Michael B. Busshaus, Managing Director and Co-Founder of justTRADE. Together with our partner Valour, justTRADE has succeeded in offering investments into Bitcoin and Ethereum for free, meaning zero order fees as well as zero management fees – absolutely unique to the market that our clients have longed for a while - only the standard market spreads of the exchange needs to be paid."

Learn more about Valour and justTRADE at https://valour.com/ and https://www.justtrade.com/

About Valour 

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About justTRADE 

justTRADE is a Frankfurt-based online broker that consistently offers traders the trading of securities and cryptos for €0 order commission (plus standard market spreads) and from a single securities account. More than 500,000 securities - shares, ETFs, ETCs, wikifolios, certificates, warrants and leveraged products - can now be traded via iOS and Android or via the desktop browser, both on-exchange via three exchanges (LS Exchange, Quotrix and Tradegate Exchange) and off-exchange via five trading partners (Citi, Société Générale, L&S, UBS and Vontobel). Around 1,500 ETFs, ETCs and ETPs from twelve providers complete the offering. With the ability to trade also 21 native cryptos from the same custody account as all securities, justTRADE offers its customers an unprecedented offering in Germany. In addition, a total of around 200 securities are also eligible for savings plans. https://www.justtrade.com/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the  Marketing Agreement and the partnership; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; investor demand for the Joint Products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Valour and justTRADE was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied entirely on the other party for any information concerning the other party. Valour has not conducted due diligence on the information provided by justTRADE and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-valour-inc-first-partnership-with-german-broker-justtrade-to-introduce-valour-crypto-products-and-etps-to-retail-and-institutional-clients-301606238.html

SOURCE Valour, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c5770.html

