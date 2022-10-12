U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Valour partners with Swedish index provider Vinter to launch its first multi-asset crypto ETP

Invierno AB
·2 min read
Invierno AB
Invierno AB

Valour partners with Swedish index provider Vinter to launch its first multi-asset crypto ETP

Stockholm, 12 October 2022, 10am CET-  Valour Inc., a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, announced that it has partnered with Swedish index provider Vinter to launch Valour’s first multi-asset crypto ETP, the Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 Index (VDAB10).

The Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ETP ("VDAB10") is available on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623) and tracks the 10 largest digital assets weighted by their current market capitalisation, with a maximum portfolio allocation of 30% per asset. The index, provided by Vinter, is rebalanced quarterly and weighted to enable investors to gain broad and trusted exposure to the largest disruptive digital assets, offering a diversified entry without the need to set up a dedicated trading account.

Commenting on the launch of the ETP, Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour said: “We are excited to launch this new ETP. It satisfies the appetite for both retail and institutional investors who are looking to further engage with the digital asset space within the familiar infrastructure of an ETP rather than digital wallets. Vinter was the obvious index provider to partner with for the launch of our first ever multi-digital asset ETP; they have plenty of expertise in this industry and have a great track record of delivering accurate data in a speedy manner.”

Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter, adds: "We are pleased to partner with Valour as their index provider. This new ETP presents the opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios and further bridges the gap between traditional investment strategies and the crypto industry. Working closely with Valour, we hope that the creation of more familiar financial products such as this ETP will increase the awareness of crypto as an asset class."

About Vinter
Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

About Valour
Valour Inc. is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralised technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access.

Vinter PR
Ben Heath ben@mvpr.io


