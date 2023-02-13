Valsoft Acquires Kivuto Solutions Inc

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kivuto Solutions Inc. ("Kivuto"), a leading North American provider of digital educational content and software management and distribution solutions.

Over the course of the past 25 years, Kivuto has worked with leading software vendors and book publishers to provide the most complete set of academic digital asset distribution and management solutions to educational institutions in Higher Ed and K-12 across the globe. The company has built an established brand and reputation as the de facto partner to meet school requirements in the areas of academic software management, digital text bookstores, and library platforms.

"Valsoft is the perfect partner to support the next phase of growth for Kivuto," stated Mark McKenzie, Kivuto's CEO. "The need for academic institutions to embrace digital education solutions has grown exponentially in recent years, and Kivuto is a key player in enabling schools and universities to provide a world-class solution for students, staff, and faculty in the management and distribution of academic digital assets. We have a critical role to play in our space, the opportunity for growth is substantial, and as such, we look forward to embracing this opportunity with the support and resources offered by a global company such as Valsoft."

Kivuto becomes the third business under Valsoft's education portfolio, joining SARS Software and ScholarChip.

"Kivuto is a fantastic addition to Valsoft, with a vast and loyal customer base, including some of the world's most notable educational institutions," said Sam Youssef, Valsoft CEO.

"We foresee Kivuto's products and team to be highly complementary to our existing education vertical businesses," added Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, the operating division at Valsoft. "Together with Kivuto's experienced team, we will build upon its reputation and strong relationships within the industry to further grow the business and continue to innovate."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

The operational arm of Valsoft Corp, operates and manages Valsoft's global portfolio of wholly owned software companies, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple verticals. By implementing industry best practices, Aspire Software delivers a time-sensitive integration process, and the operation of a decentralized model has allowed it to become a hub for creating rapid growth by reinvesting in its portfolio.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel. Externally, Valsoft was represented by John Leopardi and Christopher Keliher from Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. Kivuto was represented by Matthew Marchand from BDO Canada Limited, as its court-appointed Receiver, and the Toronto-Dominion Bank was represented by Dylan Chochla from Fasken and Tim Duncan from Fogler, Rubinoff LLP.

For more information about the companies, please visit https://kivuto.com/ and www.valsoftcorp.com.

