Valsoft Corporation Enters Energy Trading & Risk Management Vertical with Acquisition of Inatech, a Glencore company

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has announced its acquisition of Inatech, a rapidly expanding energy trading and risk management solutions company, previously owned by Glencore.

Valsoft is acquiring 100% of outstanding shares and will be leveraging Inatech's market positioning, product strength, and expertise to build an energy software portfolio to deliver the best mission-critical solutions to companies in the fast-changing and disruptive energy market.

"We are incredibly proud to enter the energy trading and risk management vertical through our acquisition of Inatech," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "Inatech's talented team, company values, and established position in the market will make this a platform acquisition poised for continued future growth and continuous product innovation for years to come."

Over the past 10 years, Inatech has established a leading position in the energy and trading risk management (ETRM) industry. It has over 30 clients in the hydrocarbon and marine fuel markets, including some of the most prestigious shipping companies, oil traders, and wholesalers. It has recently diversified the solution portfolio to include renewables, and advanced risk analytics through best-in-class partnerships, delivering solutions that companies need in today's energy markets. Inatech is one of the pioneers of developing true cloud solutions for the energy market with its intuitive user experience, superior customer service, and deep expertise in the physical hydrocarbon market.

"We are excited to be part of the Valsoft family," said Jean-Herve Jenn, CEO, Inatech. "With their support, Inatech will be able to build a broader energy solution that will meet the needs of the industry that is going through unprecedented and rapid changes reflecting the climate change agenda to find new fuels to reduce the carbon footprint."

With the acquisition, Inatech will be able to accelerate its strategy to serve other energy segments that will benefit their customers that are in turn broaden its product portfolio to help them achieve the global carbon reduction agenda.

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Inatech

Established in 2002, Inatech is an innovative cloud-based energy trading risk management (ETRM) and fuel management solutions company. Serving the value chains across energy trading, fuel wholesale, distribution, and retail markets with scalable, decision-support systems, Inatech is the preferred partner for traditional energy trading businesses in their transition journey from fossil to alternative fuels.

Valsoft was represented internally by Senior Legal Counsel (UK/Europe) Oliver Gray and General Counsel David Felicissimo. Glencore was represented by Baker Mckenzie.

