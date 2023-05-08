Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Printing Vertical with Acquisition of Nexera

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nexera, an industry leader in providing customers the most accurate, comparative copier/printer device data and benchmarks.

For over 25 years, Nexera has been specializing in collecting and standardizing critical business data to reveal industry-wide benchmarks for service and financial performance. This comparative data is the foundation for its solutions, which serve to identify opportunities to reduce costs and increase the value of customers' businesses. Nexera also offers a wide range of services such as Virtual CFO, strategic planning, business-minded solutions, IT consulting and management with cloud-based and on-premises designs, to virtual printer management and service management.

"After successfully navigating the COVID induced market changes and based on our long-standing industry experience, I determined that for our future success, we needed to explore a strong partnership that would allow us to bring new products to market quicker," stated Weston McArtor, Nexera's founder. "My goal was to find a strong partner who could continue our legacy of having a meaningful connection with our customers, as well as someone that had an existing global presence in the space."

With this latest acquisition, Nexera becomes the third company in the Printing Vertical to join Aspire Software - the operating group at Valsoft - along with MPS Monitor and Euroform. Nexera can further strengthen its presence in the North American market and expand globally by leveraging Aspire's existing presence.

"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in the Printing Vertical with our newest addition to our portfolio, Nexera," said Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner of Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corporation. "We, alongside the world-class management team currently in place at the business, will continue Nexera's legacy as long-term partners serving the Office Automation Industry, enabling customers with the best technology to exceed expectations in product and service quality. Valsoft's vision is to build a leader in the printing space by acquiring key solutions that have a proven record."

About Nexera

Nexera captures data from individual copier/printer devices in the field and then compares them against benchmarks from their WorldstatsTM database to determine if this device is a problem device and if so why. From there, Nexera makes recommendations to address the issues and most importantly, provide solutions to correct the issues.

Whether helping sales with device performance data to understand the most effective and efficient device placement from day one, creating demand time and proficiency-based technician territories, managing inventory, and automatically building technicians' car stocks, Nexera provides the solutions necessary to consistently measure, manage, and maintain a highly effective and result producing service team.

Since 1993, Nexera has grown and evolved its solutions to meet the needs of a changing and often challenging Office Automation Industry, with experts in device performance data, proficiency-based technician territories, and providing the solutions necessary to consistently measure, manage and maintain a highly effective and result producing services team.

Automotive Industry Consulting represented by Gerald Hodapp and Matthias Grossmann functioned as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor on this international transaction.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal).

For more information on the companies, please visit www.nexera.net and http://valsoftcorp.com and https://www.aspiresoftware.com/

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation Inc.





