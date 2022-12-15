U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Valsoft Strengthens Transport and Logistics Vertical with Acquisition of Apero Solutions Inc.

Valsoft Corp.
·3 min read
Valsoft Corp.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Apero Solutions Inc. ("Apero"), a leading North American Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) software provider.

Originally founded as Sentai Software and then transformed into Apero Solutions in 2011, Apero has been providing mission-critical software to its clients for more than 30 years. Apero's fully integrated ERP product, Latitude, together with its WMS, Pinpoint, has been working with hard goods distributors in multiple verticals to help better manage and improve their businesses. Apero's software solutions incorporate functionalities in Supply Chain, Production and Inventory Management, Finance, Accounting, and Business Intelligence. The company's products can fully integrate with the most in-demand E-commerce platforms.

"I am excited to partner with Valsoft in continuing Apero's evolution and ensuring a bright future for both our customers and our employees," said Sophy Nathanail, CEO of Apero Solutions. "We look forward to continued growth and the opportunities that will be available to us as we become part of the Valsoft family of companies."

Joan Chambers, President of Apero Solutions, added: "I could not have asked for a better partner than Valsoft in continuing Apero's evolution in the logistics arena, for both our customers and staff. We look forward to the continued growth of our products and services, and additional opportunities provided by a global company such as Valsoft."

The Apero team prides itself not only on its world-class software solutions but also on its long-term partnerships and commitment to its customers. Apero plays a key role in its customers' product roadmap and is actively invested in their continuous success.

"Apero Solutions is a fantastic addition to Valsoft, with very loyal customers that have relied on its software for decades. We foresee significant synergies with our existing Transportation & Logistics businesses and find Apero's products to be highly complementary to our existing catalog of value-add solutions," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. "We are confident that together with Apero's experienced team, we will further build o its legacy and expertise in the industry"

About Apero

Apero Solutions, headquartered in Alberta, Canada, is a dynamic company specializing in ERP & WMS technology solutions for the hard goods distribution industry. Apero has been providing mission-critical software to its clients for more than 30 years. With a fully integrated ERP product, Latitude, together with its WMS, Pinpoint, Apero has been working with hard goods distributors in multiple verticals to help better manage and improve their businesses with the goal of opening new possibilities for business expansion, inventory optimization, and continuous improvement. Apero's software matches with the businesses identity and functionality.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel, Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal, and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. Apero was represented by Maria Nathanail and Laura Wynnyk from McLeod Law LLP (Calgary, Alberta).

For more information about the companies, please visit https://aperosolutions.com/ and www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi
Director of Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com
Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732057/Valsoft-Strengthens-Transport-and-Logistics-Vertical-with-Acquisition-of-Apero-Solutions-Inc

