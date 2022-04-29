Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB audited Annual information for the year 2021
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Financial Statements for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report and profit (loss) distribution that all shall be approved. Company’s loss as of EUR 5,124,213 shall be carried forward to the next year.
Enclosed:
Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB and profit (loss) distribution to be approved.
Additional information
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt
Contact person:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt
Attachments
VIK 2021 m finansinės ataskaitos_FINAL 2022 04 22-EN RV JM (visu pasirasytas)