Valtech Expands Its Leadership Team In North America With The Addition Of Two Key Executives

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the commerce landscape, driving faster adoption of digital commerce in both B2B and B2C verticals. To meet the demand of global companies looking to expand or transform their commerce capabilities, Valtech has added experienced executives Warren Cable and Tim Steele to deliver best-in-class solutions that combine technology, data and creativity.

Warren Cable

Warren Cable has assumed the role of Vice President of Commerce with a focus on client business strategy and process. An innovative digital executive, Warren has a strong track record of creating and managing world class e-commerce and digital experiences for brands including Rogers Communications Inc., Canadian Tire, Rakuten Kobo, Toys"R"Us, and Chapters.

Warren brings a focus on the customer journey to his role helping companies expand and transform their digital commerce capabilities to better serve their customers' needs.

Prior to joining Valtech, Warren served as Vice President at Rogers Communications responsible for digital and e-commerce: As the leader of all digital channel teams, Warren oversaw the e-commerce customer experience across the digital ecosystem of brands including Rogers, Fido, and Chatter. Warren also led the product teams responsible for e-commerce, customer account management, authentication and identity, help and support, billing/payments, and the Rogers App ecosystem.

Previously in his career, Warren built brands, launched products and generated leads for national and international brands. As a known commerce industry expert, Warren is a fast-paced digital innovator, an early adopter of new trends and technology, with a relentless focus on helping businesses identify and meet emerging customer demand to secure profitability and longevity.

Tim Steele

Tim Steele joined Valtech as Vice President of Commerce, focusing on client technology architecture and infrastructure. Tim is a results-oriented technology leader with a passion for creating high performing teams and solving challenging problems.

Tim brings 17 years of industry experience and in-depth knowledge of user experience, web application development, and enterprise technology to the role. Tim will work closely with Warren Cable to drive technical strategy and implementation for global brands' digital commerce capabilities.

Prior to joining Valtech, Tim was the director of engineering for U.S. fashion retailer Express, Inc., where he led, directed, and architected the brand's commerce tools. While at Express, he led the company's e-commerce re-platform project through all phases of development and delivery. With a focus on creating the optimal online user experience, Tim built and led teams to increased in-house capabilities and productivity with an omnichannel focus for the brand. During his tenure, Express saw a 19.6% increase in year-over-year ecommerce sales and e-commerce accounted for 28.7% of overall revenue.

Previously in his career, Tim has led UI/UX teams for brands such as GE Capital, Sears Holding Corporation, and Benefitfocus.

The two leaders will lead both end-to-end corporate strategy and technology implementation to help global commerce brands, transform their businesses to meet the evolving needs of today's marketplace.

