Valtech Valuation Received ISO 9001 Certification for Its Quality Management System in Valuation Advisory

HONG KONG, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech Valuation Advisory Limited, a Hong Kong-based boutique advisory firm, has been accredited ISO 9001:2015 (ISO 9001) Certification for its Quality Management System (QMS), proving its capabilities to deliver quality valuation advisory services. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is globally recognized for its development and publication on international standards for different industries. ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system. Valtech is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 quality management system certification, the attainment of this certificate reaffirms Valtech' determination in creating an efficient business operation environment for delivering quality valuation services.

Valtech Valuation has been stepping forward in response to the increasing market demand in reliable and efficient valuation support. Max Tsang, Director of Valtech Valuation said, "We have experienced significant increase in enquiries regarding valuation of crypto-related assets and new economy related business projects since last year. We also see increased demand from Financial Controllers of listed companies looking for reliable support for fair value, impairment and expected credit loss assessments. To fulfil market demand in new sectors and to comply with the increasingly stringent financial reporting requirements, we have started developing internal database on top of external off-the-shelf database. The concepts in ISO 9001 help us in designing a standardised process with reference to generally accepted valuation guidelines and standards. Together with our strong capabilities in benchmarking, we are able to provide clear guidance and support to our valuation consultants to ensure the position of reliable valuation advice to our clients."

The Director of Valtech Valuation, Marvin Wong further added that the IFRS 9 Financial Instruments has been effective for several years, regulators and auditors have raised their requirements on the listed companies' measurement of expected credit losses. He said, "The expected credit loss measurement is based on the IFRS. Valtech is powered by a team of CPA and CFA. One of the key focus of ISO 9001 for service provider is training and development. Our team had prepared for the new standards through conducting research, internal trainings and developing internal database before the standard was mandatorily effective. This enhances our ability to provide expected credit loss measurement advice to our clients in a timely manner. With the experiences accumulated over the years, and through our continuous effort in enriching our arsenal, our expected credit loss measurement method is ready to fulfil regulators' requirements."

Full automation or valuation by has yet to mature. Each business group has its own distinctive organisational structure, business model and value chain. For example, the valuation of minority interest cannot be easily performed by AI without a detailed and customized study. We invest heavily in creating and customizing system, technology, and database to improve our agility in providing customised services. In addition, quality management system of Valtech Valuation also stresses on the provision of continuous training opportunities to our consulting team. We foster an environment that encourages collaboration and professional development.

Since the establishment of Valtech Valuation in 2018, we aim at professional excellence, and reserve abundant resources to develop standardized policies and procedures for quality control. Going forward, we look forward to more innovative ideas and collaboration with our corporate clients and other financial intermediaries to promote sustainable development of the valuation industry.

Valtech Valuation Advisory Limited combines specialized expertise, technology and database to perform a comprehensive and professional business valuation service, also deliver industry-leading valuation reports and analyses. Our team of valuation professionals are in multiple disciplines such as audit, financial modelling, tax, internal control and surveying. We have solid track record in valuation advisory for listed companies, private equity, fund managers and financial institutions. We work closely with international accounting firms, corporate financial advisors, fund managers and legal advisors.

