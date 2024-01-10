Valu Home Center to close Meadville-area store

Jan. 10—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Valu Home Centers is closing its Meadville-area store.

The Buffalo, New York-based hardware retailer announced the closure of its location in the Park Avenue Plaza on Tuesday. The store has been open since 1988 in the plaza in Vernon Township, just outside the city.

No closing date has been set, but a liquidation sale will begin Thursday, according to the company.

The plaza location has been an underperforming store for Valu Home Centers and the company said it's refocusing its resources toward an enhanced online platform.

The move is similar to other regional and national retailers who are responding to changes in consumer buying habits where "buy online, pick up in store" is becoming more popular, according to the company.

Valu Home Centers operates four other stores in the Erie market of northwestern Pennsylvania, all of which will remain open.

"This was a difficult decision for our family because we have operated this store since 1988 and our team at this store is excellent," Michael Ervolina, president and chief executive officer of Valu Home Centers, said in a statement. "And while our remaining 31 locations are strong, it was important to make this decision in order to keep our business healthy into the future."

The local store's management and employees were notified earlier this week and have been offered positions within the company.

"We have an amazing team in Meadville, and we want to ensure the team has the opportunity to continue to be part of the Valu family," Ervolina said.

Valu Home Center has been leasing about 30,000 square feet of space at the Park Avenue Plaza. Its lease is due to expire this year, Scott Phillis, owner of the shopping center, told The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday.

Phillis said he has started searching for a replacement tenant for the space, though no lease has been signed.

