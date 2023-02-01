U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Valuation of Europe's Asphalt Recycler Industry Is Anticipated To Project A Valuation of US$ 650.9 million by 2033 | Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Asphalt recyclers are expected to be in high demand as a result of ongoing road restoration activities due to urbanization and industrialization and increase in prices of crude oil

Berlin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, Europe’s asphalt recycler market is estimated at US$ 515.3 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Asphalt can be removed off the surface and used at the place immediately, eliminating the need to move the materials to another location for processing. This offers the advantage of lowering transport emissions and haulage movements of the materials to be reused.

The 5.5 million km of the European road network, which is managed on a municipal, regional, and national level, is worth an estimated US$ 8,328.4 billion. According to estimates, more than 90% of this network is currently asphalt-paved. The EU Administration and the majority of national administrations in Europe now place a high focus on sustainability and the circular economy.

The total amount of recycled asphalt accessible to the industry in the European reporting countries in 2020 was 46 Mt, as described in the EAPA annual publication. 33% of the RA that was made available in Europe was recycled, while 64% was reused. This takes the asphalt industry to the highest level of circularity because just 3% of it was either employed on unidentified applications or dumped in landfills.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8016

Why is There A Growing Need For Asphalt Recyclers With Capacities Greater Than 8 tonnes Per Hour?

The demand for Asphalt Recycler with a capacity of more than 8 tons/h is increasing due to the increasing population, urbanization and industrialization. There has been an increase in the restoration activity of roads due to heavy traffic received by the roads. The asphalt pavement also gets damaged due to natural wear and tear. To meet these requirements, recyclers with higher capacity are able to recycle large amounts of asphalts in a short time span and help in meeting huge demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· Europe’s asphalt recycler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% and be valued at US$ 650.9 million by 2033

· The market witnessed a 1.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

· Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

· The asphalt recycler with a capacity of 4 tons/h - 8 tons/h accounts for maximum consumption holding 44.0% of the Europe market

· The hot asphalt recycler is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 67.0% from 2023-2033

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8016

Market’s Key Stratagems

Players of asphalt recyclers are focusing on offering recyclers innovative technology that is robust and safer and can recycle a large amount of asphalt in lesser time. Actors have broadened their product portfolio and are providing a wide range of asphalt recycling equipment to strengthen their position.

Manufacturers are focusing on the efficiency of the machine and offer machines that require less manpower to complete the work. Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards attracting a newer customer base by offering innovative products at a competitive price without compromising on quality and durability.

Key players in asphalt recyclers ANGELO BENEDETTI INC, Bagela Baumaschinen GmbH & Co. KG, Falcon Asphalt Repair Equipment, KM International., Maddock Construction Equipment, Renova Industries, and TRADE INDUSTRIAL COMPANY AB.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe’s asphalt recycler market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (cold recycler, hot recycler), and capacity (less than 4 tons/h, 4 tons/h - 8 tons/h, more than 8 tons/h), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

Quick Buy: Asphalt Recycler Industry Research Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8016

Segmentation of Asphalt Recycler Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Cold Recycler

    • Hot Recycler

  • By Capacity :

    • Less than 4 tons/h

    • 4 tons/h - 8 tons/h

    • More than 8 tons/h

  • By Country :

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • BENELUX

    • NORDIC

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

Overview of TOC:

1. Market - Executive Summary 2. Market Overview     2.1. Market Definition and Introduction     2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope 3. Market Background and Foundation Data     3.1. Europe Construction Industry Overview     3.2. Europe Asphalt Recycling Activities Overview     3.3. Global vs Europe Asphalt Recycling Activities     3.4. Market Opportunity Assessment         3.4.1. Total Available Market (US$ million)         3.4.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ million)         3.4.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (US$ million) 4. Europe Demand (Units) Analysis and Forecast     4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022     4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033     4.3. Y-o-Y Volume Growth Trend Analysis

Toc Contd...

Browse the Latest Reports of Industrial Goods Domain By Fact.MR

Asphalt Mixing Plant Market Study: The global asphalt mixing plant market reaches a valuation of US$ 1,878.9 million by the end of 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 2,548.7 million by the end of 2032. Sales of asphalt mixing plant accounted for around 2% revenue share of the global road construction equipment market at the end of 2022.

Asphalt Additives Market Scope: Asphalt Additives Market By Type (Anti-strip, Bitumen Emulsifiers, Asphalt Cement Additives), By Technology (Warm/Hot Mix, Cold Mix), By Application (Road Construction, Runways and Parking Lot) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2023-2033.

Asphalt Anti-Strip Market Research: Expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, the global asphalt anti-strip market is anticipated to rise from a valuation of US$ 202.9 million in 2022 to US$ 310.6 million by 2032. Demand for warm mix asphalt is expected to rise the fastest over the coming years since it benefits the environment while maintaining its features and the quality of the asphalt mix while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Asphalt Concrete Market Insights: Asphalt Concrete Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Application (Base course, Binder course, Surface course), By Product Form (Liquid, Solid), By End-use (Roadways, Railway Beds, Airport runways, Parking lots) & By Region Forecast - Global Review 2018 to 2028.

Asphalt Paver Industry: The global asphalt paver market reaches a valuation of US$ 1,211.2 million by the end of 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach US$ 1,738.6 million by the end of 2032. Sales of asphalt paver accounted for nearly 1% share of the global road construction equipment market at the end of 2022.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Shubham Patidar
Email: shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


