U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.00
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,581.00
    +21.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.15
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4130
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,272.21
    +1,490.61 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.69
    +31.93 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.56
    +84.69 (+0.31%)
     

Valuation of Poly Coated Paper Market to surpass US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031; Shift of Foodservice Industry toward Paper-based Packaging, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Demand for biodegradable polymer coated paper to spur massive profitable opportunities to coating manufacturers in poly coated paper market

- Increasing preference of paper packaging solutions especially for pharmaceuticals and food industries to propel growth; Asia Pacific poly coated paper market to expand 2.1 times during forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in paper making machines are expanding the scope of sustainable and compostable packaging solutions for the end-use industries. Subsequently, manufacturers in the poly coated paper market are unveiling biodegradable polymers to develop environmentally friendly products. The poly coated paper market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Poly coated paper manufacturers are focused on making supply chain sustainable through digital transformation of their operations. In particular, a robust and resilient chain enables them to reduce the lead times and manage the disruptions in the value chain comprising raw material suppliers and packaging companies in the poly coated paper market. In addition, technologically advanced papermaking machines have helped reduce the environmental footprint of paper packaging processes, thereby expanding the revenue potential for the next few years.

Request a report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84255

Steady demand for paper-based packaging for the pharmaceutical and food industries will generate incremental avenues for market players during the forecast period. Other end-use industries in the poly coated paper market are consumer goods, agriculture, and personal care & cosmetics industries.

Key Findings of Poly Coated Paper Market Study

  • Polyolefin Polymer Gathering Traction for Coating Application: Polyolefin polymers was the most utilized materials and the segment contributed 81.1% market share in 2021, finds the TMR study on the poly coated paper market. The ease of sourcing and the versatility of use of the polymer have underpinned abundant revenue streams over the years.

  • Extensive R&D in Sustainable Solutions Spurring Use of Biodegradable Polymers: Biodegradable polymers are gaining popularity as sustainable food packaging solution in the poly coated paper market. The demand for the product segment is expected to rise for the packaging of cosmetics and personal care products on the back of the growing burden on pollution from disposal of single-use plastics. The increasing inclination of the foodservice industry toward adopting sustainable packaging solution is spurring the sales prospects, concur the analysts of the report on the poly coated paper market. Furthermore, strides made in HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) industry are reinforcing the growth avenues.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84255

Poly Coated Paper Market: Key Drivers

  • A shift from plastics to paper-based packaging is driving lucrative avenues in the poly coated paper market. Advancements in the nanotechnologies and R&D in surface coating systems have extended the horizon.

  • Strict regulations on the use of single-use plastic packaging products have boosted the market outlook. A case in point is the persuading businesses in the food service industry to reduce waste from the single-use packaging products.

Poly Coated Paper Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative poly coated paper market. The regional market is projected to expand 2.1 X during forecast period. Rise in utilization of poly coated paper for food, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging has spurred the revenue generation, asserts the analysts in the TMR study on poly coated paper market.

Buy this 219 Pages Premium Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84255&ltype=S

Poly Coated Paper Market: Key Players

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the key financials of various companies, strategies by top players, and their SWOT analysis. Some of the key players in the poly coated paper market are Billerudkorsnas AB, Nordic Paper AS, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Feldmuehle GmbH, ITC Limited, Mondi Plc., International Paper Company, Gascogne Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and WestRock Company. The study has made an assessment of the segmental revenue of the company over the past five years.

Request for Discount on This Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84255

Global Poly Coated Paper Market Segmentation

Poly Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

  • Polyolefin Polymers

  • Functional Polyolefins

  • Biodegradable Polymers

  • Acrylic Polymers

  • EVOH/PVOH

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

  • Others Coating Material (Block Copolymer, Rubber, Starch)

Poly Coated Paper Market by Application

  • Packaging

  • Printing

Poly Coated Paper Market by End Use

  • Food

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Consumer Goods

  • Agriculture

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Others

Poly Coated Paper Market by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/poly-coated-paper-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valuation-of-poly-coated-paper-market-to-surpass-us-29-9-bn-by-2031-shift-of-foodservice-industry-toward-paper-based-packaging-notes-tmr-study-301476776.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaChinese miners dug up more than 4 bil

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • California warns Tesla it may sue over race discrimination and harassment allegations

    A California state agency warned Tesla it has grounds for civil complaint over charges of race discrimination and harassment, the automaker disclosed.

  • Alphabet, PayPal, and 7 Other Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to ditch

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • 2022 Super Bowl offers NBC ‘some offset’ for low Winter Olympics ratings, analyst says

    David Heger, Edward Jones Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in viewership for the Beijing Winter Olympics on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock and what those lower ratings mean for Comcast.

  • Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy This Unstoppable Miner?

    The latest earnings report from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) highlighted the investment case for copper, particularly for the miner. A combination of solid and thematic demand drivers (the need for electrification in the economy), industry supply constraints, and Freeport's favorable production outlook make it the go-to stock for investors in the sector. The price of a metal -- in this case, copper -- is set by the interplay of supply and demand.