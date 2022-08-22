Value of Biobanking Market Estimated at US$ 87.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Prospects of development of regenerative medicine, such as for clinical advancements of orthopedic procedures using stem cells, to create opportunities in biobanking market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The biobanking market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing funding for biobanking from private and government organizations, and expansion of application areas of bio-banked samples are fueling the growth of biobanking market.



Significant role of government bodies to support establishment of biobanks for health and medical research to influence biobanking market size. The establishment of Heart Failure Biobank as a key component of National Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Heart Failure developed by ICMR, India is a case in point.

A scrutiny of biobanking market trends underscores increasing availability of government funding for stem cell therapeutics, regenerative medicine, and cell & gene therapy is leading to increasing research in biobanking. Prospects of development of regenerative medicine, such as for advancements in orthopedic procedures using stem cells, to spell demand for biobanking.

Diversity of public participation is a key factor for success of biobanking. Collection of biospecimens with strict adherence to standardized collection methodologies ensuring reproducibility shapes future market demand for biobanking. Characteristically, design and use of biobanks is diverse, wherein information and samples are included from large-scale epidemiological collections, clinical trials of novel treatments, family studies, patients with a particular diseases, or patients with the disease in question.

North America held the leading share of biobanking market in 2021. The region is anticipated to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. Increasing R&D in the healthcare sector for advancement of biobanking, and presence of leading players in the biobanking market ascribe growth in the region.

Story continues

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Biobanking Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1568

Biobanking Market – Key Findings of the Report

Equipment product segmented held the leading share of biobanking market in 2021. Use in biorepositories to store biological samples for research, and use by researchers to conduct tests or examine specimens stored in a biobank are some key areas of use of equipment. Rapid rise in demand for personalized medicine, due to high unmet medical requirement to develop effective therapies is a key factor propelling the equipment segment.

Blood products biospecimen type segment held the leading share of biobanking market in 2021.

Therapeutics application segment is anticipated to account for key share of biobanking market during the forecast period. Large repository of samples of biobanks, to serve the growing demand for precision medicine for critical applications in complex disease areas fuels the growth of therapeutic application segment

Automated storage type segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growing popularity of biobanking is leading biobanks to adopt automation to help maintain sample integrity, and for stringent specimen tracking standards. Improved access, cost, and throughput at various stages are some areas for which automation can be used.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1568

Biobanking Market – Growth Drivers

Characteristic of biobanks to create multi-omics biobanks, wherein findings from genomics, metabolics, and proteomics could be combined for novel and individualized treatment approach spells demand

Rising demand for personalized medicine, to broaden applications of biospecimen for ground-breaking treatment of complex diseases stimulates growth

Biobanking Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the biobanking market are;

Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.

Hamilton Company

VWR International LLC

Greiner AG

Merck KGaA

PHC Holdings Corporation

Chart industries Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Brooks Automation Inc.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1568

The biobanking market is segmented as follows;

Biobanking Market, by Product

Equipment Temperature Control Systems Incubators & Centrifuges Alarms & Monitoring Systems Accessories & Other Equipment

Consumables Cryovials & Cryomolds Tubes Others

Software & services

Biobanking Market, by Biospecimen Type

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Others



Biobanking Market, by Application

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Delivery & Development

Others

Neuropathic Pain



Biobanking Market, by Storage Product

Manual

Automated

Biobanking Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Bioprocess Technology Market: The global bioprocess technology market is expected to reach the value of US$ 53.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2031.

Animal Genetics Market: The global animal genetics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The global soft tissue allografts market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market: The global PRP and PRF in cosmetics market is anticipated to exceed US$ 483 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Cell Culture Market: The global cell culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 27.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2031.

Medical Waste Management Market: The global medical waste management market is expected to reach the value of US$ 25.2 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Molecular Diagnostics Market: The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 37.19 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



