U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.92
    -78.81 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,303.95
    -411.44 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,805.12
    -348.90 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.35
    -20.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    -11.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    -0.0820 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6350
    -0.4650 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,902.79
    -4,994.42 (-11.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.27
    +647.59 (+266.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

VALUE LINE, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Value Line, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VALU

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) announced today that its Board of Directors declared on January 21, 2022 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on February 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022. The Company has 9,536,563 shares of common stock outstanding as of January 21, 2022.

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, The Value Line M & A Service, The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter, Value Line Climate Change Investing Service and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

In this report, “Value Line,” “we,” “us,” “our” refers to Value Line, Inc. and “the Company” refers to Value Line and its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires.

This report contains statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions (including certain projections and business trends) accompanied by such phrases as “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar or negative expressions, that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results for the Company may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following:

  • maintaining revenue from subscriptions for the Company’s digital and print published products;

  • changes in investment trends and economic conditions, including global financial issues;

  • protecting intellectual property rights in Company methods and trademarks;

  • protecting confidential information including customer confidential or personal information that we may possess;

  • dependence on non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EULAV Asset Management, a Delaware statutory trust (“EAM” or “EAM Trust”), which serves as the investment advisor to the Value Line Funds and engages in related distribution, marketing and administrative services;

  • fluctuations in EAM’s and third party copyright assets under management due to broadly based changes in the values of equity and debt securities, redemptions by investors and other factors;

  • possible changes in the valuation of EAM’s intangible assets from time to time;

  • generating future revenues or collection of receivables from significant customers;

  • dependence on key executive and specialist personnel;

  • risks associated with the outsourcing of certain functions, technical facilities, and operations, including in some instances outside the U.S.;

  • competition in the fields of publishing, copyright and investment management, along with associated effects on the level and structure of prices and fees, and the mix of services delivered;

  • the impact of government regulation on the Company’s and EAM’s businesses;

  • availability of free or low cost investment data through discount brokers or generally over the internet;

  • terrorist attacks, cyber attacks and natural disasters;

  • insufficiency in our business continuity plans or systems in the event of anticipated or unpredictable disruption;

  • the coronavirus pandemic, which has drastically affected markets, employment, and other economic conditions, and may have additional unpredictable impacts on employees, suppliers, customers, and operations;

  • other possible epidemics;

  • changes in prices of materials and other inputs and services, such as freight and postage, required by the Company;

  • other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in Item 1A,

“Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2021; and

other risks and uncertainties arising from time to time.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors which may involve external factors over which we may have no control or changes in our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations or intentions, which may happen at any time at our discretion, could also have material adverse effects on future results. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we have no duty to update these statements, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial conditions and results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking information contained herein.

www.valueline.com

www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Complimentary Value Line® Reports on Dow 30 Stocks

CONTACT: Contact: Howard A. Brecher Value Line, Inc. 212-907-1500


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings," Huntington president and CEO Steve Steinour said in a statement.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • Netflix gets clobbered on subscriber miss: 'The good old days may be gone'

    Shares of Netflix plunged more than 20% in early trading Friday after the company reported fourth quarter results that reflected weakening subscriber additions.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.