Value of Waste-to-energy Market estimated at US$ 43.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

·7 min read

  • Initiatives to complement fossil fuels with renewable energy sources for incessantly increasing energy needs benefits waste-to-energy market

  • Roll out of incentives and schemes to promote effective waste collection and processing promising for future of waste-to-energy market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An in-depth waste-to-energy market revenue analysis projects a CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Need to complement fossil fuels with alternative sources to serve the growing energy demand for the rapid urbanization and industrialization is driving the waste-to-energy market.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Countries world over are investing in renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and thus creating opportunities in waste-to-energy market. The aim to minimize landfilling within the landfill directive of the EU to minimize the negative effects of waste landfills on human health and environment propels the waste-to-energy market in parts of Europe.

Unintended movement of solid waste generated from industrial, commercial, and residential activities into land and water bodies results into water and land pollution. This necessitates adoption of environment-friendly waste-to-energy technologies that can considerably reduce issues associated with solid and liquid waste. These technologies comprise processing and treatment of waste before its disposal. The adoption of these technologies results into reduced quantity of waste, generates substantial energy, and decreases water pollution.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • Analysis for future of waste-to-energy market points at key role of governments to establish waste-to-energy projects in a bid to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Governments in China, India, and the U.S., offer incentives such as feed-in-tariffs, capital subsidies, and tax credits that are favorable to undertake waste-to-energy projects.

  • Waste-to-energy market overview emphasizes recognition of waste-to-energy as renewable technology by The Government of India that receives support in the form of subsidies and incentives. Initiatives of government energy departments to seek alternate energy sources strengthens demand for demonstrated waste-to-energy benefits. For example, The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the Government of India actively promotes use of technology for energy recovery from urban and industrial wastes. MNRE also offers financial assistance for R&D projects to undertake research on waste-to-energy.

·  Municipal solid waste segment held the key 65.5% share of waste-to-energy market in 2021, and is estimated to lead during the forecast period. Municipal solid waste can be extensively used for renewable energy generation.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=633

  • Agriculture waste type segment held 21.67% share of waste-to-energy market in 2021. The e-waste segment is anticipated to account for significant share with increasing recycling of electronic waste.

  • Thermochemical technology segment held the key 71.8% share of waste-to-energy market in 2021. Initiatives of several governments to promote the use of various thermochemical waste-to-energy technology processes such as combustion or incineration, pyrolysis, and gasification fuels the growth of thermochemical technology segment

  • Electricity application segment held a significant nearly 54.94% share of waste-to-energy market in 2021.

  • Europe held a significant 39.48% share of waste-to-energy market in 2021. The region is anticipated to continue to account for significant share of waste-to-energy market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market – Growth Drivers

  • Need for suitable treatment of municipal waste to prevent movement into water bodies and landfills that can cause water pollution and air pollution respectively fuels the growth of waste-to-energy market

  • Advantages of clean, reliable energy from renewable fuel source to reduce dependence on fossil fuels underscores growth in waste-to-energy market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the waste-to-energy market are;

  • SUEZ

  • Keppel Corporation Limited

  • Constructions industries de la Mediterranee

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

  • Future Biogas Limited

  • Veolia

  • Covanta Holding Corporation

  • China Everbright International Limited

  • STEAG GmbH

  • Gazasia Ltd.

The waste-to-energy market is segmented as follows;

Waste-to-energy Market, by Waste Type

  • Municipal Solid Waste

  • Agricultural Waste

  • Others

Waste-to-energy Market, by Technology

  • Thermochemical

  • Biochemical

Waste-to-energy Market, by Application

  • Heat

  • Electricity

  • Others

Waste-to-energy Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Reports by TMR:

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market - Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a butyric acid derivatives market share of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031

Naphthenic Base Oil Market - Naphthenic Base Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a naphthenic base oil market share of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031

Silicone Rubber Market - Silicone Rubber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a silicone rubber market share of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031

Soft Magnetic Composite Market - Soft Magnetic Composite Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a soft magnetic composite market share of US$ 9.8 Bn by 2031

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market - Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market share of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market - U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a U.S. antimicrobial plastics market share of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market - Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a polyurethane (pu) dispersions (aqueous and solvent) market share of 779.3 Kilo Tons by 2031

EVA Resins & Films Market - EVA Resins & Films Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a EVA resins & films market share of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us: 
Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc. 
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN, 
1000 N. West Street, 
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA 
Tel: +1-518-618-1030 
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com 
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com 
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/value-of-waste-to-energy-market-estimated-at-us-43-1-bn-by-2031--tmr-report-301587931.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

