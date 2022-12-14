U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

ValueBlue Named a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

·4 min read

ValueBlue recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute for the fourth year in a row

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, creators of the BlueDolphin agile business transformation platform, today announced the company's inclusion as a Niche Player in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools. We believe our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant™ is the result of adding new capabilities to BlueDolphin that optimize digital transformation and drive measurable business value for customers.

Per Gartner, "as part of our evaluation process, we used five key use cases that we believe are important to enterprise architects, as well as senior leadership that vendors need to support to maintain relevance in the EA tool market:

  • Supporting change, transformation, and optimization

  • Assessing and managing an evolving IT portfolio

  • Capturing, structuring, analyzing, and presenting models

  • Innovation and sustainability

  • Enterprise architecture (EA) management

"For us, the Gartner® Magic Quadrant recognition is a testament to our success at democratizing EA and ensuring it drives value across the business," said Wilko Visser, Founder and CEO of ValueBlue. "The features added to BlueDolphin promote closer collaboration between IT and senior management and enable truly agile business transformation. We feel Our increase in market recognition is a direct reflection of the power of BlueDolphin."

ValueBlue's BlueDolphin platform also has been recognized for speeding time-to-value for customers. BlueDolphin features a short learning curve, interactive user onboarding, an accessible user interface, and a real-time data repository. BlueDolphin also simplifies collaboration between enterprise architects and business stakeholders, including visualizing business processes.

"BlueDolphin makes it very easy to discuss EA and portfolio management with the business, to collaborate with architects and stakeholders, and to visualize business processes and target states," said the IT Director at one ValueBlue customer company. "It's much easier to use than other EA tools I know, especially in organizations with little expertise in EA."

ValueBlue continues to gain market awareness and build sales by investing in trends that directly address customer concerns. The company has seen 43% of business growth in 2022 from outside its home market in the Netherlands. BlueDolphin is proving valuable to customers, with 93% saying they would recommend the platform in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ report.

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the leading company behind BlueDolphin, the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects plan, collaborate, and manage business transformation. The BlueDolphin collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe.

With BlueDolphin, 200 customers, such as AS Watson, Randstad, and Wyndham Hotel Group, accelerate their transformation based on data insights and business impact.

With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, the Company has enjoyed significant year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit https://valueblue.com/.

Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Akshay JhawarGilbert van der HeidenAndrew GianniAndreas Frangou, 12 December 2022

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Peer Contributors, 28 April 2022

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant, and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Sarah Thorson 
350669@email4pr.com 
Firecracker PR
1-888-317-4687 ext. 705

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valueblue-named-a-niche-player-in-the-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-architecture-tools-301703333.html

SOURCE ValueBlue

