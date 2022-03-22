U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.85
    +44.67 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,790.68
    +237.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,080.19
    +241.73 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.55
    +16.61 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.00
    -11.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6100
    +1.1420 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,666.30
    +1,469.72 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.96
    +6.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.54
    +29.15 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Valued to be $12.9 Billion by 2026, Digital Asset Management (DAM) Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Digital Asset Management (DAM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Valued to be $12.9 Billion by 2026, Digital Asset Management (DAM) Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide
Valued to be $12.9 Billion by 2026, Digital Asset Management (DAM) Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 2; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 68882
Companies: 252 - Players covered include Aprimo US LLC; Adobe Systems Incorporated; Bynder BV; Canto, Inc.; CELUM GmbH; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Extensis; International Business Machines Corp; MediaBeacon, Inc.; Mediavalet, Inc; North Plains Systems Corp.; Nuxeo; OpenText Corp.; Oracle Corporation; QBNK Company AB; Widen Enterprises, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Vertical (Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026
The dynamic nature of content in today's world necessitates the need for solutions that enable collaboration and automation of workflow for better management of content. DAM solutions provide the necessary transparency as well as automation of work for companies, thus enabling transparent, faster and secured content. Increasing digitization and cloud services across the world are among the major drivers of DAM solutions. As the data privacy regulations become increasingly stringent, DAM solutions that enable organizations to meet such requirements are expected to witness healthy growth in future. Digital asset management is anticipated to become a compelling technology for content personalization and distribution to support marketing initiatives. One major trend that is emerging in the digital asset management space is the rising focus among software providers to develop simple, intuitive, and easy-to-use solutions, keeping user experience in mind. Another key area of digital transformation would be the increased integration of data analytics in marketing software solutions. Digital asset management with in-built analytics can provide marketers with necessary tools for maximizing return on investment with existing building blocks. The use of AI with digital asset management systems assists users in controlling large content volumes by leveraging various technologies and approaches such as auto-tagging, computer vision and computer linguistics. Further advancements in digital asset management technology is also likely to result in the development of new innovative systems that would act as a centralized brand management platform where companies would be able to store their entire marketing assets and offer customers freedom with control.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Asset Management (DAM) estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.4% share of the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.51% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$565.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the primary revenue contributors for DAM software. Developed regions are typically characterized by well-established corporate enterprise sector, consisting of large enterprises and multi-national corporations (MNCs) and a large number of small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). All in all, uptake of digital assets by corporate enterprises in the developed regions remains significant, and to better manage and maintain their digital assets, these entities invest significantly on DAM platforms. Asia-Pacific has achieved significant expansion in manufacturing, corporate and commercial enterprise sectors over the past two decades to emerge as a prominent market for enterprise IT tools such as DAM software.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-12-9-billion-by-2026--digital-asset-management-dam-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301505760.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Got $20? Two Discounted EV Stocks Worth Considering Now

    Share prices of Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Ford (NYSE: F) have been rocked in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions clash with growth concerns and rising interest rates. Both stocks are now under $20 compared to all-time intraday highs of $64.60 for Nio and $24.37 for Ford. Here's why Nio and Ford are two electric vehicle (EV) stocks worth considering now.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks charge higher day after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • The All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq Is Here. What It Means for GM Stock.

    General Motors has started retail production of its all-electric luxury crossover vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. The company is targeting 25,000 of the cars for 2022.