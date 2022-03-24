U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Valued to be $18.5 Billion by 2026, Fluid Management Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fluid Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Valued to be $18.5 Billion by 2026, Fluid Management Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide
FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 6; Released: March 2022
Executive Pool: 6857
Companies: 77 - Players covered include AngioDynamics, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International, Inc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Ecolab, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA; Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG; Olympus Corporation; Smiths Group PLC; Stryker Corporation; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Systems, Disposables & Accessories); Application (Urology & Nephrology, Laparoscopy, Gastroenterology, Gynecology / Obstetrics, Bronchoscopy, Cardiology, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Reach US$18.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Conventional processes of eliminating all fluid medical wastes from operating rooms are gradually being replaced by cutting edge fluid management systems (FMS) that perpetually collect and subsequently discharge the contents into a sanitary sewer directly. Fluid management systems in healthcare fundamentally include two areas, one being patient fluid management and the other fluid waste management. FMS have been able to replace single-use plastic suction canisters which are disposable as also chemical solidifiers, which by themselves are a high exposure risk, while also significantly reducing the costs of waste disposal. FMS help hospitals save US$ 51,000 annually on an average, while also minimizing risks of exposure to potentially hazardous and infectious materials during the collection, shifting, and final disposal of all fluid medical waste. Even though the cost upfront of these systems is considerably higher when compared with disposable, single-use, plastic suction container costs, the long-term benefits are a positive return-on-investment within a period of 1 and 3 years; lesser exposure to occupational risks during the collection, shifting and disposal processes; more efficient cleaning of operating rooms as also disposal procedures; and lesser amounts of medical plastics that are disposable in medical waste which is regulated.

Compounding the already heavy healthcare burden is the spread and frequent outbreak of Infectious diseases such as immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis A, malaria and tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), dengue, Zika virus, Swine Flu, viral hemorrhagic fevers, meningitis, seasonal influenza and other pandemic and epidemic diseases. These infectious diseases are also on the rise, especially in developing countries that lack proper sanitation, inadequate civic amenities for the poorer communities, poor public health systems, insufficient epidemic preparedness and response, and lack of planned coordination and programs to handle public health emergencies. Nosocomial infections or hospitals acquired infections are also high in developing countries, given the lack of safety standards implemented or followed for both patient safety and care giver safety. All of these factors result in the preventable spread of infectious diseases that cost the healthcare systems billions of dollars in medical care and related services. Under this scenario, there will be increase in hospital admissions, surgeries and myriad treatment procedures which will demand the use of a wide range of patient fluid management systems and devices. Fluid management devices are poised to inevitably benefit from critical relevance of intravenous fluid regulation to various complications associated with IV therapy and ensure patient safety.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Fluid Management Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-18-5-billion-by-2026--fluid-management-systems-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301508578.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

