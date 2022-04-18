U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Valued to be $183.7 Billion by 2026, Bottled Water Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Bottled Water - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 11623
Companies: 230 - Players covered include Bai Brands LLC; Balance Trading Company; CG Roxane, LLC; Danone S.A.; FIJI Water Company LLC; Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG; Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.; Icelandic Water Holdings hf.; National Beverage Corp.; Nestlé Waters; Niagara Bottling, LLC; PepsiCo, Inc.; Premium Waters, Inc.; The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.; The Coca Cola Company; Tibet Water Resources Ltd.; VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd.; Vichy Catalan Corporation; Voss of Norway AS and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water, and Other Products); Packaging Material (PET, and Glass)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $183.7 Billion by 2026
Bottled water is packaged and purified form of drinking water, which is distributed in bottles either glass or plastic. Bottled water has emerged as a convenient way for people to fulfill their hydration needs. Bottled water is sourced mainly from natural reservoirs such as ponds, rivers and other forms of water storage units. Bottled water is distributed widely through various on-trade as well as off-trade channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, home and office delivery channels, and other retail outlets. With an ever growing proportion of world's water bodies facing threat of contamination from impurities such as microbes and chemicals in traditional water sources including municipal supplies, bottled water has emerged as an ideal alternative option for safe and purified drinking water. The expanding global population and the lack of adequate and efficient safe drinking water supplies for people is driving demand for bottled water. The portable and convenient nature of bottled water is a major contributor to the growing sales of bottled water, as packaged bottles in convenient packages allow consumers to carry water while on-the-go. In the coming years, rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, shortage of time, and the growing need for convenient and safety sources of drinking water will continue to spur sales of bottled water. The development of new flavors to meet the changing consumer preferences also augurs well for the bottled water market. Advances in water treatment technologies will also favor market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bottled Water estimated at US$146.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$35 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Purified Water segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2026
The Bottled Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Asia-Pacific, along with China, represents the leading regional market worldwide. The changing consumer preferences and the desire for access to safe and hygienic drinking water is contributing towards growing sales of bottled water in the region. Rising need for safe drinking options in the region's vast population and efforts of market players to launch new and advanced variants of bottled water products are spurring market growth. North America continues to hold significance in the global bottled water market, led by growing consumer inclination towards consumption of bottled and mineral water owing to its safe and clean attributes. There is especially rising demand for functional water, specifically among health-conscious consumers. The functional water market is also benefiting from efforts of leading manufacturers and marketers to position the product as s replacement for fruit juices and carbonated beverages.

Mineral Water Segment to Reach $ 69.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Mineral Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$54.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-183-7-billion-by-2026--bottled-water-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301526483.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

