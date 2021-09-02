U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.72
    +17.63 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.31
    +147.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,367.98
    +58.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.96
    +19.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.59
    +2.00 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9840
    -0.0390 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,653.36
    +2,263.87 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.32
    +1.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.19
    +11.35 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Valued to be $20.7 Billion by 2026, Medical Robots Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Medical Robots
Medical Robots

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 18; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 24732
Companies: 67 - Players covered include Accuray Inc.; Epson Robots; Intuitive Surgical Inc.; Mazor Robotics Ltd.; Omnicell Inc.; Restoration Robotics Inc.; RST Automation LLC; Smith & Nephew Plc; Stryker Corporation; Titan Medical Inc.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Instruments & Accessories, Surgical Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Other Product Types); Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Pharmacy Applications, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Medical Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Robots estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period. Instruments & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Robotic Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026
The Medical Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.

Rehabilitation Robotic Systems Segment to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Rehabilitation Robotic Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$860.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-20-7-billion-by-2026--medical-robots-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301367300.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Chewy stock dips amid Q3 outlook, American Eagle sees a drop-off in online sales

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Chewy shares sinking after posting disappointing earnings and outlook due to slowdown of growth and American Eagle missing on revenue as online sales stagnate.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Cinedigm Shares Closed 10.6% Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed Wednesday 10.6% higher, and the trading volume was more than double the average over the last three months. The company had no particular news of its own today, but Cinedigm is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday evening. Cinedigm used to be a digital content distributor with a tight focus on the cinema industry.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • Focus Universal: Fantastic First Day Gives Hope

    It’s a big couple of days for the Internet of Things (IoT) product manufacturer Focus Universal (FCUV). The company started trading on the Nasdaq on August 31, post which its shares soared, closing 285.6% above its offer price of $5, on September 1. However, this kind of stock jump is typical for the first trading day of technology stocks, and it is yet to be seen how the company’s upcoming in-house products fare in the market. Thus, I have a neutral stance on the stock. Focusing a Bit on Focus

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)?

    Every investor in DocuSign, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOCU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.