Valued to be $26.3 Billion by 2026, Fire Suppression Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fire Suppression Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 28460
Companies: 249 - Players covered include AFEX Fire Suppression Systems; APi Group Inc.; Carrier Global Corporation; Chubb Fire & Security Ltd.; Kidde Fire Systems; Marioff Corporation Oy; Eusebi Impianti s.r.l; Fike Corporation; Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC; Halma plc; Hochiki Corporation; Johnson Controls International Plc; Jomarr Products, Inc.; Minimax GmbH & Co. KG; NAFFCO FZCO; Semco Maritime A/S; Siemens Building Technologies and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems, Specialty Systems); Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2026
Fire suppression systems provide an effective means to ensure protection against fire. When used in combination with fire alarm systems and smoke detectors, they provide safety to people and aid in minimizing asset damage. Significant expansion in global economy, substantial expansion in industrial, business, commercial and institutional sectors, dramatic growth in building construction and infrastructure projects, and rapid urbanization contribute to higher demand for various fire security technologies. Regulatory legislations and mandatory building codes seeking comprehensive fire safety in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings and general infrastructure, to contain the growing number of fire events and associated human life and property loss, are expected to play a pivotal role. Simultaneously, the emergence of high-tech companies offering sophisticated tools and technologies for fire safety has also been a key driver of global fire safety systems market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Water-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas-based Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Since water is not associated with any environmental issues and health related issues, use of water based systems is widely preferred in various standard environments including residential buildings, commercial buildings, public transport facilities and parking zones etc. To cater the fire suppression needs of various environments, water based systems are offered in various forms including wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, pre-action systems, deluge pipe systems, water mist systems, and flexible sprinkler systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Mandatory building codes and regulatory legislations are steering momentum in the fire safety market in a major way, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe. In North America and Europe, fire safety solutions constitute a fixed component within the security mix of a building, and role of fire suppression systems remains pivotal within the fire safety strategies. Rising focus on equipping industrial, business and commercial facilities with advanced building technologies, is expected to boost demand in developing markets.

Specialty Systems Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
Specialty systems constitute systems that employ agents other than gas or water for suppressing fire. These systems make use of foam and dry or wet chemicals as fire suppression agents. Adoption of specialty systems is growing rapidly, largely owing to absence of water and wider availability of these systems in advanced and robust designs. In the global Specialty Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-26-3-billion-by-2026--fire-suppression-systems-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301508658.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

