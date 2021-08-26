U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,495.62
    -0.57 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,481.94
    +76.44 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.16
    -1.69 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.21
    -1.15 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0140 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1700
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,055.73
    -752.21 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.43
    -18.87 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.89
    -18.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Valued to be $35.9 Billion by 2026, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 133781
Companies: 277 - Players covered include Acalvio Technologies Inc.; Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation); Cisco Systems, Inc; Cylance Inc.; Facebook Inc.; Fortinet, Inc; F-Secure Corporation; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Juniper Network, Inc.; Micron Technology, Inc; Nvidia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Securonix, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Limited; ThreatMetrix Inc. (RELX Group); Xilinx, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Software, Hardware, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Enterprise, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.1% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

Services Segment to Reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-35-9-billion-by-2026--artificial-intelligence-ai-in-security-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301362449.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Zoom Video Jumps, Dollar Tree Drops — And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Thursday

    INVESTORS' SOAPBOX PM Stocks were set for a mostly lower open as markets wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting Friday.  Zoom Video Nordstrom Dollar Tree and Dollar General stocks were on the move.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Zoom Q2 Earnings to Rise Over 26%, Revenue to Jump Nearly 50%

    The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 26% from $0.92 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Dollar General's profit and sales fall

    Dollar General Corp. stock slid 2.9% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported second-quarter that beat the Street but fell versus 2020. Net income totaled $637.0 million, or $2.69 per share, down from $787.6 million, or $3.12 per share last year. Sales of $8.65 billion were down from $8.68 billion in 2020. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.62 and sales of $8.61 billion. Same-store sales fell 4.7% ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5% decline. For the year, Dolla

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...