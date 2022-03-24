U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

Valued to be $359.2 Million by 2026, Cell Harvesting Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cell Harvesting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 6; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 753
Companies: 30 - Players covered include ADS Biotec Inc.; Argos Technologies Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Avita Medical; Bertin Bioreagent; BRAND GMBH + CO KG; Biomedical Research & Development Laboratories Inc. (Brandel); (USA); Connectorate AG; Cox Scientific Ltd; PerkinElmer Inc.; SP Industries; Terumo BCT Inc.; TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Manual, Automated); Application (Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue, Other Applications); End-Use (Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Cell Harvesting Market to Reach $359.2 Million by 2026
Cell harvesting is a next-generation technique that involves collection of stem cells from the culture media for R&D and therapeutic applications. Growth in the global market is spurred by of increasing investments in clinical, cell-based and regenerative medicine research. The technique is likely to gain from rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with continuous expansion of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. Stem cell research is estimated to witness fastest growth as stem cells derived from the bone marrow hold potential to advance stem cell biology, regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies. Stem cells are one of the latest entrants joining the race for COVID-19 cure. The therapy involves intravenous administration of MSCs derived from the human placenta to COVID-19 patients for boosting the immune response and helping the body in fighting the infection. Stem cells have demonstrated their ability to treat a number of degenerative diseases, mainly Alzheimer's, and type-I diabetes. The approach is being investigated by various researchers in the US and China, with some of them observing positive outcomes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$274.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$284.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The Manual segment dominates market share owing to extensive adoption of these systems as a result of their affordable and user-friendly nature.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $84.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Million by 2026
The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$84.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. The US dominates market share due to increasing R&D investments and favorable government policies. The US FDA has approved cord blood-based blood-forming stem cells for use in the US. These cells along with stem cells derived from the bone marrow are widely used in medical transplant procedures for treatment of cancer along with diseases related to the immune system and blood. The Asia-Pacific market expansion is being driven by increasing R&D spending to develop new treatments, government policies favoring stem cell research, and public-private efforts to foster stem cell-based treatments.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./
Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes
Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-359-2-million-by-2026--cell-harvesting-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301507766.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

