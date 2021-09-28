U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.83
    -86.28 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,373.68
    -495.69 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,567.29
    -402.68 (-2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.71
    -38.29 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.92
    -0.53 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -12.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    +0.0360 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0168 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3040
    +0.3260 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,614.09
    -1,483.59 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.77
    -27.37 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Valued to be $5.8 Billion by 2026, Safes and Vaults Slated for Steady Growth Worldwide

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Safes and Vaults - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Safes and Vaults
Safes and Vaults

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 16; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 436
Companies: 137 - Players covered include Access Security Products Ltd.; Acme Safe Company; Allied Fire & Security; Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc.; ASSA ABLOY Hospitality; BJARSTAL sarl; Bode-Panzer GmbH; Bordogna S.r.l; Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc.; Cannon Safe, Inc.; Citysafe; Diebold Nixdorf; dormakaba Holding AG; FireKing Security Group; Firelock Fireproof Modular Vaults; Format Tresorbau GmbH & Co. KG; Fort Knox Inc.; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Gunnebo AB; Hall`s Safe Company; Hayman Safe Company, Inc.; Juwel Srl; KASO Oy; Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc.; Onity; Phoenix Safe Company Limited; Technomax Srl and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Safes, Vaults)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Safes and Vaults Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safes and Vaults estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Safes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vaults segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Safes and Vaults market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-5-8-billion-by-2026--safes-and-vaults-slated-for-steady-growth-worldwide-301385366.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dell Technologies The Trade: D

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • New Investor? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, there is only one reason to buy individual growth stocks: You want to beat the market. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. More importantly, Teladoc leans on a provider network of over 50,000 clinicians, with expertise in over 450 sub-specialties, making it the most comprehensive telehealth solution available.

  • China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

    China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction. China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result.