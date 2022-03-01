U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.88
    -68.06 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.55
    -680.05 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,564.60
    -186.79 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.38
    -33.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.53
    +9.81 (+10.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +34.30 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.86 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0113 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.1280 (-6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0102 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,367.39
    +2,448.48 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.09
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Valued to be $65.8 Million by 2026, UV Nail Gel Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "UV Nail Gel - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

UV Nail Gel - FEB 2022 Report
UV Nail Gel - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 6; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 486
Companies: 34 - Players covered include alessandro International GmbH; Armbruster Associates Inc.; Chemence Ltd.; Creative Nail Design Inc.; Crystal Nails USA; Keystone Research and Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Light Elegance; Opi Products Inc.; Shany Cosmetics Inc.; Sheba Professional Nail Products, Inc.; Uv-Nails and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Chemistry (Methacrylate, Other Chemistries); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global UV Nail Gel Market to Reach $65.8 Million by the Year 2026
UV gel nail extension is among the latest nail extension technologies available. Gel is the unique material that turns hard when exposed to UV light and forms a sturdy coverage over the nail. Growth of the UV nail gel market is being fueled by technological developments, growth of the nail care market, durability and cost effectiveness of the product, growth of the fashion market in the US, and rising preference among customers for gel nails. Methacrylate has been the main chemical used in the UV nail gel market. The market is expected to gain from the emergence of new and improved products and better techniques that lead to a reduction in the cost of UV nail gel. Rising customer interest in latest fashion trends and novel technologies are also likely to bode well for the market. Market gains are also anticipated to be driven by the rising influence of social media and growing use of home salon services. Furthermore, the growing interest in nail art is driving the market for UV nail gel. The UV nail gels are chipping resistant, less harmful, very lightweight, and have a more natural look, and are considered to be environmentally safe. These benefits have made them increasingly popular both for personal use as well as in nail salons.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UV Nail Gel estimated at US$51.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Methacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global UV Nail Gel market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Million by 2026
The UV Nail Gel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.97% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. In North America, strong growth of the fashion industry, growing fashion consciousness, surging demand for nail services, launch of novel gel products, growing disposable incomes, and increased product innovations are driving gains in the market. Growing urbanization and expanding middle class population contribute to growth in the Asia-Pacific region. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-65-8-million-by-2026--uv-nail-gel-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301491387.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings As Gaming Sales Slow

    SE stock fell Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • British Gas owner abandons Russia as all Nord Stream 2 staff sacked - live updates

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novavax Expects At Least $4 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales This Year; Shares Pop

    Novavax's highly anticipated Covid vaccine lagged sales expectations in its first quarter on the market, but NVAX stock reversed on Tuesday.

  • Energy Transfer's stock gains after deal to sell majority stake in Energy Transfer Canada

    Shares of Energy Transfer L.P. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of natural gas pipeline transportation services said it agreed to sell its 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada ULC for C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corp. and funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. . Energy Transfer said it expects the deal to close by the third quarter of 2022. The company expects the stake sale to result in cash proceeds of C$340 million ($270 mi

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.