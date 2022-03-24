U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +71.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.57
    -0.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3630
    +0.2500 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.89
    +919.80 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.42
    +21.82 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.75
    -36.41 (-0.13%)
     

ValueLabs was identified as a Contender in ISG's Provider Lens™ evaluation for Managed Container Services & Solutions study for 2021, for the US and European markets

·2 min read

HYDERABAD, India, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG has named ValueLabs a Product Challenger for its excellence in Managed Container Services. In its report, ISG cited ValueLabs' product versatility, its extensive partnership network, and its highly skilled workforce.

ValueLabs_Logo
ValueLabs_Logo

Key highlights mentioned by ISG include:

  1. Product versatility: Simplicity and innovation are the major differentiators of ValueLabs that have helped enterprises incorporate significant levels of automation while reducing the number of virtual machines (VM) and deployment time.

  2. Extensive partnership network: ValueLabs has an extensive partnership network, comprising some of the world's leading technology companies such as AWS, Episerver, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and WSO2.

  3. Skilled workforce: Deploying microservices across cloud agnostic platforms using Kubernetes is a major trend across the U.S & Europe. As a result, ValueLabs focuses on enhancing the technical expertise of its development teams in containerized architecture to mitigate the shortfall of this skill set across its enterprise customers in the U.S & Europe regions.

Access the full report here: https://www.valuelabs.com/industry_reports/valuelabs-named-product-challenger-in-isg-provider-lens-managed-container-services-solutions/

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 report is an independent service provider comparison report. Using data-driven research, they analyzed more than 55 leading next-generation container solution service providers, looking at their strategy and vision, innovation, market impact, geographical presence, technology advancements, and dynamics of service delivery. ValueLabs' Managed Container Services stood out thanks to their ability to offer a robust container services portfolio, with readily available accelerators.

"From the beginning, we have put empathy and service into everything we do," said Vijay Koppula, SVP Digital Consulting of ValueLabs. "We wanted to help our clients quickly and easily start their DevOps journey. Our Managed Container Services do that with a fully customizable, cloud-agnostic DevSecOps platform. This recognition is a true honor, as it shows how uniquely powerful it is to center the client's needs in the heart of the development process."

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Software Product Engineering, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by our Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, the company has expanded to 28 locations, 6,500+ associates and 200+ clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 74 and 88, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Shivani Nyshadham
contactus@valuelabs.com
https://www.valuelabs.com/business-form/

SOURCE ValueLabs LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 billion battery factory in Arizona

    SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a statement.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    After reversing course and trading up 3.8% at the midday high, Nio shares had settled back to about even as of 1:47 p.m. ET. Nio's production volume growth has leveled off somewhat in recent months for several reasons. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said his firm thinks Nio is on track to increase production from levels near 10,000 vehicles per month to close to a rate of 25,000 per month by the end of this year, reports Barron's. Recent upgrades in manufacturing capacity will support that level if demand is there.

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • U.S.-Europe Energy Agreement Expected Friday, Biden Aide Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Fireblocks and ANZ Create AUD Stablecoin

    $30 million of the stablecoin has been minted so far.

  • A Russian oil-sparked U.S. recession? This is how it could happen

    A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.