ValueLink Integrates With Clear Capital to Deliver Advanced Valuation Solutions to Lenders and AMCs

Partnership enables ValueLink users to order Clear Capital's broad range of valuation products, including hybrid and desktop products.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLink Software, the industry-leading valuation technology provider, has announced that it has partnered with real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader Clear Capital to enable its users to order Clear Capital's suite of valuation products, including hybrid and desktop products.

The valuation industry is currently undergoing major changes. A declining appraiser population coupled with a surge in origination volumes has accelerated efforts to modernize the valuation process. As lending volume spikes, there is added pressure to close loans quickly to drive the market and adopt cost-effective alternatives to traditional valuation solutions.

ValueLink is on a mission of transforming the valuation landscape for lenders and appraisal management companies (AMCs) by offering best-in-class technology and the widest range of valuation products in its unified order management platform. The integration with Clear Capital's suite of valuation products gives ValueLink customers the flexibility to offer tailored solutions to their clients.

"Partnering with Clear Capital enables us to cater to the evolving needs of the mortgage industry by offering a one-stop solution to order and manage traditional and non-traditional valuation products that reduce time, cost, and risk for our customers," said Farrukh Omar, COO at ValueLink Software.

Clear Capital's innovative technology and suite of data-driven products aim to solve the real estate and mortgage industry's most pressing challenges. A proven leader in appraisals, Clear Capital's hybrid and desktop offerings are driving modernization in the valuations space.

"Clear Capital is committed to removing friction and reducing turn time from the appraisal process through delivering modern solutions within the lenders' ecosystem," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Corporate Strategy. "Our integration with ValueLink allows us to continue to deliver on this commitment."

Story continues

About Clear Capital:

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California, nearly 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 650 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service.

https://www.clearcapital.com/

About ValueLink Software

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ValueLink Software provides the industry-leading valuation management technology for Lenders, Appraisal Management Companies and Appraisers to easily manage and track orders in real-time while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Utilizing a combination of automation, AI, powerful functionality, and mobile technology, ValueLink Software is dedicated to making the appraisal process simple and efficient for the mortgage industry.

https://valuelinksoftware.com/

Contact Information:

Laura Grace Pustmueller

888.550.6385 ext.12

lauragrace@calibercorporate.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valuelink-integrates-with-clear-capital-to-deliver-advanced-valuation-solutions-to-lenders-and-amcs-301356753.html

SOURCE ValueLink Software