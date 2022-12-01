ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group’s Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2023

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of Everest Group's Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.

ValueMomentum's strong positioning in the report demonstrates the company's market success and delivery capabilities. With digital services and digital capabilities being crucial in delivering the speed, efficiency and scale needed to compete, ValueMomentum's technology and domain expertise is helping property & casualty insurers develop enterprise-wide connected digital platforms, modernize data infrastructure in the cloud, and leverage data and analytics to become customer-centric.

As a P&C insurance-focused provider, ValueMomentum understands the complexity and uniqueness of each insurer's journey and plays a critical role in helping them transform their technologies to deliver the value and personalized experiences their customers demand.

"ValueMomentum has carved out a niche for itself in the P&C insurance industry, via deep domain expertise and client-intimate model of IT services delivery," said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group. "Continued investments to enhance value-proposition and partner with P&C insurers on their digital, data, and core transformation initiatives; as well as strong recognition by clients on commercial flexibility as well as cultural alignment, have enabled the firm to earn a Major Contender recognition on Everest Group's Application and Digital Services in in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"We are seeing rapid momentum in our digital and application services business and are honored to be positioned as a 'major contender' in this market. Having earned the trust of our customers over the last several business cycles, we are thrilled to be recognized as the property & casualty insurance industry's leading partner for navigating transformation journeys and driving business results," said Kalyan Kodali, CEO, ValueMomentum.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience.

For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

Media Contact:

North America:

Abhijeet Jhaveri,

ValueMomentum, Inc.

Tel.: +1 (908) 755-0370

Email: ajhaveri@valuemomentum.com

Asia Pacific:

Ravi Rao,

ValueMomentum, Software Services Private Limited.

Tel: +91 (40) 67338419

Email: rsrao@valuemomentum.com

ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group’s Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2023

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valuemomentum-recognized-as-major-contender-in-everest-groups-property--casualty-insurance-application-and-digital-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-301690485.html

SOURCE ValueMomentum