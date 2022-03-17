U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,389.53
    +31.67 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,295.99
    +232.89 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,538.89
    +102.34 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.54
    +30.82 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.17
    +9.13 (+9.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.90
    +31.70 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.78 (+3.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1101
    +0.0066 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5930
    -0.1650 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,817.52
    +361.96 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.48
    +0.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

ValueSelling Associates Applauds Winners of the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
·6 min read
ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

2022 Stevie Award winners drive results using the ValueSelling Framework

Grand Stevie Award winner for 2022

ValueSelling Associates is a &#x00201c;Top 10&#x00201d; Grand Stevie Award winner for 2022.
ValueSelling Associates is a “Top 10” Grand Stevie Award winner for 2022.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. congratulates all of the winners – including its clients who received 14 Stevie Awards – in the 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for sales, business development, customer service and contact center professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“We are impressed with the all-star achievements of all the finalists, especially given the unique challenges of virtual selling,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “In this tough selling environment, sales professionals found ways to connect, secure new business, and crush sales quota. We look forward to celebrating the successes of this year’s winners.”

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework include Auvik, Building Engines, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, Cybersource, Parallax Advanced Research, PayU, ServiceChannel, and Snowflake. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

ValueSelling Associates is a “Top 10” Grand Stevie Award winner for 2022, making it a three-time Grand Stevie Award winner, having also won a Grand Stevie in 2021 and 2019.

“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates will also deliver its own awards that recognize leadership in creating revenue growth and customer value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the 2022 ValueSelling Associates Leadership in Sales Transformation Award will be presented to Andrew Pickens, Senior Vice President of Client and Business Development at Syndigo, for leadership in the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework® resulting in increased sales productivity and revenue growth.

The 2022 ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Process Transformation Award will be presented to the Appian sales and sales enablement team for driving organizational growth and sales process improvement through adoption of the ValueSelling Framework®.

2022 Stevie Award Winner Detail

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

This year’s winners include ValueSelling Associates, who received a Grand Stevie, and its clients who received Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level recognition – 15 awards in total – in the following categories:

Auvik, an easy-to-use cloud-based networking management and monitoring software, received one Silver Award.

  • Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Manager of the Year, Jason George, Director of Corporate Sales

Building Engines, which improves net operating income across the world’s most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios, received one Gold Award.

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales, Colleen Honan, Chief Sales Officer

Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, a company that offers fixed, mobile and cloud/ data center solutions, received two Gold and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - Telecommunications

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Most Valuable COVID-19 Response by a Sales Team

  • Bronze Stevie Winner for Business Development Achievement of the Year – All Other Industries

Cybersource, a payment service provider that lets customers process online payments, streamline online fraud management, and simplify payment security, received two Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

  • Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, Tim Stallard, Senior Director of Sales

  • Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Professional of the Year, Chris Gonzalez, Senior Director of Global Commercial Solutions & Strategy

  • Bronze Stevie Winner for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year, Michael Isler, Chief Revenue Officer

Parallax Advanced Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accelerates innovation through strategic partnerships with government, industry and academia across the U.S., received one Gold Stevie Award.

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Government Sales Team of the Year

PayU, a payment technology leader, received two Gold Stevie Awards.

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Operational Professional of the Year, David Sebel, Head of Commercial Excellence

  • Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Team of the Year, GPO Process Board team

Service Channel, a leader in facility management software and contractor sourcing, received two Silver Stevie Awards.

  • Silver Stevie Winner for Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Chris Mills, Chief Sales Officer

  • Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year

Snowflake, a cloud computing–based data warehousing company, received one Silver Stevie Award.

  • Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year, Giles Giddings, Senior Director of Global Enablement

ValueSelling Associates received a Grand Stevie Award.

  • A Grand Stevie Award Winner of the “Top 10 Awards” for 2022 for Sales. ValueSelling also won Grand Stevie Awards in 2021 and 2019.

A summary of these winners is available here.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe along with Vortex Prospecting™, a multi-channel, cadence-based approach to increase conversations and conversions. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training and coaching to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications
781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd254692-72ec-4a64-a15d-c8759e4404ca


Recommended Stories

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Cruise leader Carnival  (NYSE: CCL) saw its stock fall 4.1% by 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday following a price-target cut on the shares this morning by Truist Financial. In a note out this morning on TheFly.com, Truist cut its price target on Carnival stock by 15%, to $17. After conversations with executives at large travel agencies and analyzing reported future bookings and pricing, according to the note, Truist concluded that Carnival is now looking at weak demand in the first half of this year.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study evaluating Peginterferon Lambda in non-hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Peginterferon Lambda significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits by 50% (primary endpoint) and death by 60%. The Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Lambda is the second largest study to date of a COVID-19 therapeutic. Final analyses evaluated dat

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • Space tourism industry is ‘really in a major transformation’: expert

    George Nield, Commercial Space Technologies, LLC President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on commercial space travel, the upcoming Blue Origin space flight, and the benefits of private companies investing in the sciences behind space flight.

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.