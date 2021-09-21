U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Lisa Schnare as the Company Expands its Sales Training Presence in Canada

ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
·2 min read

Lisa Schnare joins ValueSelling Associates

With a focus on SaaS-based companies, Schnare will expand the company's Canadian sales training presence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Lisa Schnare to extend the reach of ValueSelling’s customized sales training and sales coaching offerings in Canada. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Lisa joins the ValueSelling team of associates around the world who offer experience as successful sales leaders and facilitators.

Lisa comes to ValueSelling with a background as an outbound sales development specialist with 10+ years of results in leading sales development, enablement, and operations teams, and building impactful lead generation programs for SaaS companies. She began her career as a sales development rep at Salesforce, and prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, founded and ran her own sales development and strategy consultancy, working with numerous high-growth SaaS and services companies worldwide to drive sustainable sales results. First trained in the ValueSelling Framework in 2018, Lisa has been a strong advocate of the methodology ever since.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Lisa Schnare’s focus on SaaS-based companies is an excellent foundation to partner with us as a ValueSelling Associate. Many of our clients are in the IT space and selling services for SaaS-based companies is a unique skill. We are excited to welcome Lisa to the team.”

Lisa has also served as a mentor in the Women in Revenue community and #girlsclub, where she works to educate and empower the next generation of women leaders in sales, marketing, and customer success. She is also a member of the Volta CoHort Board, helping early-stage startups develop sales and growth strategies, and has served on the judging panel for Propel ICT’s Gerry Pond Sales Award. Her passion for sales development is evident as showcased on top sales podcasts, including The B2B Revenue Executive Experience, The Sales Development Podcast and The SDRLife.

How does ValueSelling Associates Successfully Train Top Sales Performers?
Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying, and understand why Gartner has positioned ValueSelling Associates as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media Contact:
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications
781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9264d12c-375f-48fb-a576-8fb27a1b322d


