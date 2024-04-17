Valuetronics Holdings (SGX:BN2) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Valuetronics Holdings (SGX:BN2) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Valuetronics Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = HK$115m ÷ (HK$2.1b - HK$741m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Valuetronics Holdings has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electronic industry average of 7.0%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Valuetronics Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Valuetronics Holdings for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Valuetronics Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Valuetronics Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Valuetronics Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 35% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about Valuetronics Holdings because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 14% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Valuetronics Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

