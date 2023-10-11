Valuetronics Holdings (SGX:BN2) shareholders have earned a 1.9% CAGR over the last five years

It's possible to achieve returns close to the market-weighted average return by buying an index fund. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. The Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) stock price is down 17% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 10.0% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 2.0% over the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Valuetronics Holdings' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 9.2% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 4% compound annual share price fall. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

We know that Valuetronics Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Valuetronics Holdings will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Valuetronics Holdings, it has a TSR of 10.0% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Valuetronics Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.1% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Valuetronics Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

