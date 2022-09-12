U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.50
    +21.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,311.00
    +147.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.25
    +70.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.30
    +9.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.80
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.39 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0149 (+1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1697
    +0.0110 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6550
    +0.0910 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,225.92
    +575.49 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.12
    +39.52 (+8.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,436.30
    +85.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Valuing Natural Capital Conference

·2 min read

New Ideas for a Sustainable Future September 21, 2022, Geneva and online

GENEVA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique collaboration of the United Nations, key researchers from Harvard University's Department of Economics, FootPrint Coalition, and the Think Tank Geneva Macro Labs rethinks the relation between nature and finance in a multi-stakeholder conference supported by ServiceNow.

(PRNewsfoto/Geneva Macro Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/Geneva Macro Labs)

Natural resources are a gamechanger in the fight against climate change. Mangroves, elephants, seagrass and other natural assets function as carbon sinks and contribute significantly to biodiversity. However, their contributions to stabilise our climate are not properly valued, causing ecological damage. Geneva Macro Labs (Gemlabs) and its partners devote a conference to finding innovative governance and financial solutions to protect their ecological services.

The collaboration between ILO, UNITAR, UNCDF and key researchers from Harvard University's Department of Economics, FootPrint Coalition, Gemlabs and the global software organization ServiceNow focuses on financial and governance mechanisms to value natural capital and to empower the local communities and the workforce to rethink their assets.

The multi-stakeholder event with high-level policymakers, business leaders, civil society and academics will address:

  • Natural reserves and protected areas

  • Environmental Taxation

  • Payment for eco-system services

  • Supply-chain management for protection

  • Financial solutions such as Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Social Climate Fund and Green bonds

  • Workforce adaptation to climate change

The keynotes will be delivered by Federico Bonaglia (Deputy Director of the OECD Development Centre) and Ralph Chami (International Monetary Fund, Rebalance Earth, Blue Green Future), followed by four in-depth panels with 15+ experts (Centre Scientifique de Monaco, UNCDF, UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub, Rebalance Earth, Cortés Solari Philanthropy, The Economist, UNEP Finance Initiative, UNDP, International Finance Corporation, TNFD, AgAu, Brazilian Development Bank, Clarity AI, Diplomatic World Institute, Green Digital Finance Alliance, and KPMG). Expert summaries and a post-conference solutions paper will secure the results.

Gemlabs is a Geneva-based Think Tank focusing on reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. It is adopting collective intelligence and new technologies to find innovative solutions for a better and more sustainable future.

For more information, access and press material see the conference website.

Media Contact
Marianne Schörling/ Leonie Achtnich
Geneva Macro Labs
gemlabs@gemlabs.ch
+41 79 527 4185

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895683/Valuing_Natural_Capital_Conference_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valuing-natural-capital-conference-301621717.html

SOURCE Geneva Macro Labs

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ardern said she thought New Zealand would eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime, but that there were more pressing issues for her government to pursue. Ardern has also previously expressed her support for the country eventually becoming a republic.

  • Marsha Hunt, “These Glamour Girls” actress, dead at 104

    Marsha Hunt had her acting career derailed when she was blacklisted during the communist “Red Scare” in the 1950s.

  • Politics latest news: King to meet MPs and peers in Parliament for the first time as monarch

    King Charles III to address Parliament in Westminster Hall at 10am Comment: A Queen like no other begins her ‘last great journey’ Where is the Queen's funeral cortege today and where can I see it? Foreign leaders banned from travelling by private jet for funeral Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

    A Dubai court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges. The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the country’s largest-ever fraud cases. The elaborate tax scheme, which ran for three years beginning in 2012, allegedly involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

  • EXPLAINER: Ukraine's nuclear power plant shutdown cuts risks

    The forced shutdown of Ukraine’s endangered and crippled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — significantly reduces the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world for weeks. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday because Russia’s military actions in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies. On Sunday, one plant connection to Ukraine’s power grid was restored, so the sixth reactor’s power wasn’t needed for the safety systems.

  • Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

    Proponents of fracking hold that Europe’s shale gas potential is needed now more than ever, but the political and public opposition to hydraulic fracturing in Europe remains firm

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Tesla Is Trying to Shave $5,000 Off Its Model Y Battery Costs

    Batteries are one of the most expensive components of electric vehicles (EVs). To bring the cost of EVs down, improving battery technology and reducing the expense of their manufacturing will be key. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trying to do just that, according to experts interviewed for an article published by Reuters this week -- but it hasn't been easy.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is...

  • Where Will Enbridge Be in 5 Years?

    Enbridge is investing for the future, so investors need to keep a close eye on the company's construction plans over the next five years.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    This energy stock is the best bet for those seeking durable passive income amid the sector's transition.

  • California's Green Dreams Mean Adding More EVs to a Rickety Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s fight against global warming is on a collision course with its rickety grid. The state aims to end net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, forcing many things that burn fossil fuels — particularly vehicles, factories and buildings — to switch to electricity. And yet California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, struggles to keep the lights on during its increasingly severe heat waves.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe W

  • Why are some Puerto Ricans demanding the island cancel its contract with power company LUMA Energy?

    Story at a glance A recent protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico made headlines late last month after police officers clashed with demonstrators. Protesters gathered outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Old San Juan to protest the island’s contract with LUMA Energy. LUMA has overseen Puerto Rico’s energy transmission and distribution since last June. Over…

  • Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

    A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There

  • Nike Touts Its Climate Initiatives. So Why Is Phil Knight Bankrolling A Logging Industry Ally?

    Phil Knight has given an astonishing $1.75 million to timber heiress and former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson’s bid for Oregon governor.

  • Disconnected and 'dehumanized': How thousands across Phoenix survive without running water

    Without water service, some rely on gallon jugs. Some shower at truck stops or campgrounds. Unhoused people hunt for open rest rooms.

  • Death of seal pup prompts warning to keep dogs away from beaches

    Dog-walkers have been told to keep their pets away from the beach after a seal pup drowned.

  • Air conditioning has a climate problem. New technology could help.

    This week, Californians got a reminder of one of the most vexing paradoxes of global warming. With temperatures well over 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions on Tuesday night, hundreds of thousands of the state's residents received beeping text alerts to notify them that the power grid, straining under the weight of millions of air-conditioning units, was about to collapse. Save power now, the text warned, or face rolling blackouts. Consumers conserved, and the state's electricity grid made i

  • Jackson mayor says federal funding 'insufficient' to address city's water infrastructure

    Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says federal funding allocated to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan is "insufficient" to address the city's water infrastructure.