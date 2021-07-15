U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,360.03
    -14.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,987.02
    +53.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,543.13
    -101.82 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.29
    -12.07 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    -1.64 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0590 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,654.35
    -1,139.46 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.76
    -17.67 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.02
    -79.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     

Valve launches Steam Deck, a $400 PC gaming portable

Brian Heater
·2 min read

A new challenger has emerged in the gaming hardware category. Game distribution giant Valve today announced the launch of Steam Deck, a $399 gaming portable designed to take PC games on the go.

The handheld (which has echoes of several portable gaming rigs of years past) features a seven-inch screen and runs on a quad-core Zen 2 CPU, coupled with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of RAM. Storage runs 64GB to 512GB, the latter of which bumps the price up to $649. The built-in storage can be augmented via microSD.

Image Credits: Valve

Naturally, the thing is custom built for Valve’s wildly popular Steam platform (it’s right there in the name, after all). Users log into their Steam account and their library -- and friends list -- are right there, ready to go. There’s even a dedicated Steam button.

The system has been rumored for some time now, but it enters the world during a rapidly evolving era for gaming. Essentially the company is hoping to outperform the admitted graphical limitations of Nintendo’s Switch (OLED or no), while filling in the gap as cloud-based gaming from companies like Microsoft are still working on a foothold as they deal with latency and other technical limitations. There’s also the Nvidia Shield Portable -- though we’ve not heard much from that project, of late.

Image Credits: Valve

Flanking the 1280 x 800 touchscreen are a pair of trackpads and thumb sticks. A built-in gyroscope also uses movement to control the gaming experience. There’s a single USB-C port for charging, peripherals and connecting to a big screen, while a 40Wh battery promises between 7-8 hours of gameplay, by Valve’s numbers.

Image Credits: Valve

The system is up for preorder now and starts shipping this December, in time for the holidays.

Nintendo’s OLED Switch arrives October 8, priced at $350

