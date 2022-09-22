U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.25
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,334.00
    +52.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,715.75
    +5.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    +0.76 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.30
    +2.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    +0.0038 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +0.34 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7440
    -1.2920 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.97
    +298.42 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.20
    -1.67 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.31
    -17.33 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Valve Remote Control System Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth and Trends Forecast Report

0
Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Valve Remote Control System Market to Show Astonishing Growth Backed by Introduction of Automation in Marine Industry

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global valve remote control system market size is set to gain momentum from its high demand from the offshore and marine industries. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Valve Remote Control System, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the valve remote control system can surge the operational efficiency and reduce the chances of accidents in harsh sea environments. Also, increasing crude oil production and export activities in several regions would affect growth positively.

Valve Remote Control System Industry Developments:

  • December 2019: The U.S. Navy awarded a new contract worth USD 1.96 billion to Lockheed Martin to construct four multimission surface combatants in Saudi Arabia. The contract also includes firm-fixed-price data environment and cost-plus-fixed-fee class design.

  • August 2019: PJ Valves (PJV) received three FPSO valve contracts for projects in Nigeria, Mexico, and Brazil. The contract was awarded for its high manufacturing capabilities and standard of design.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/valve-remote-control-system-market-104029


Valve Remote Control System Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand from Offshore Hydrocarbon Industry to Bolster Growth

Nowadays, the marine industry is rapidly implementing automation to effectively control and monitor various operations. Besides, as the offshore hydrocarbon industry is very prone to accidents backed by harsh environments, valve remote control systems help to offer a safer work culture for employees and prevent such mishaps. At the same time, these systems play a crucial role in the petrochemical and chemical industry. It would propel the valve remote control system market growth in the near future. However, the requirement of high capital investment may hamper the demand for valve remote control systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdown measures worldwide to curb transmission. The demand for electricity has declined. The power mix across all major regions has inclined towards renewables owing to priority access to grids and low operating costs. In multiple European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and Spain, new records were reached in terms of the share of variable renewables. Our research reports provide the best insights into every market associated with the energy and power industry. You can select the right strategy for strengthening your business confidence.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/valve-remote-control-system-market-104029


How Have We Divided This Report?

Our analysts have created various criterions, namely, method of actuation, valve type, application, and geography. By method of actuation, the market is segregated into hydraulic, pneumatic, electro-hydraulic, and electric. In terms of valve type, it is fragmented into ball valve, butterfly valve, gate valve, globe valve, and others. Based on application, it is trifurcated into marine, offshore, and others. Lastly, by geography, the market is split into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

What Does This Report Include?

The Valve Remote Control System Market research report contains a detailed study of various regions present in the valve remote control system industry. It was designed by our highly skilled analysts after studying a wide range of factors that determine regional growth, such as political, technological, social, economic, and environmental status of that region. The competitive landscape section was developed to help our clients better understand the collaborations and strategies that key companies are focusing on to compete with their rivals globally.

Valve Remote Control System Market Regional Insights:

Rising Onshore Exploration and Production Activities to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America is expected to generate the largest valve remote control system market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the high demand for automation in petrochemical, chemical, and marine industries. Additionally, numerous American companies are extensively investing in the offshore and marine industry.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/valve-remote-control-system-market-104029


In Europe, the market is set to grow steadily on account of the increasing onshore exploration and production activities by the U.K. and Norway. Also, the expansion of seaborne trade would aid the regional region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly stoked by the surging import activities in China and India. Both countries import millions of tons of crude oil globally. It would accelerate the demand for valve remote control systems.

Valve Remote Control System Market Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Aim to Gain New Contracts for Supplying Their In-house Products

The global market for valve remote control systems houses a large number of prominent organizations. Most of them are focusing on achieving new contracts and agreements from regulatory bodies and reputed firms to supply their in-house products.


Pre Book -  Valve Remote Control Systems Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104029


A list of all the renowned Valve Remote Control System manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Emerson

  • Wärtsilä

  • Nordic Group Limited

  • KSB Company

  • Scana Skarpenord AS

  • Sander Marine

  • Rotork

  • BESI Marine Systems GmbH

  • Hansun

  • Pleiger Group

  • Selma

  • Other key market players

Major table of contents:

  • Valve Remote Control System Market Introduction and Market Overview

  • Research Regions

  • Research Scope and Market Size Estimation

  • Industry Trends

  • Drivers

  • Future Challenges

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Market Dynamics

  • Valve Remote Control System Market Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Revenue and Growth Rate

  • Industry News and Policies by Regions

  • Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

  • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Applications


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/valve-remote-control-system-market-104029


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Cryptocurrency lobby group gets court approval to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency lobby group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has received approval from a U.S. federal court to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple Labs. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit […]

  • Europe’s Move to Shore Up Its Gas Supply Helped Ease Prices. That Could Provide an Opportunity for Investors.

    The market has greater confidence that Europe will have sufficient gas supplies to get through winter, one portfolio manager says.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Warren Buffett Has Made These 3 Moves in 2022

    In a quick turn of events, Buffett has splashed into his cash in 2022, buying at an aggressive pace that's generally not seen from the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and geopolitical risks. "With the exception of Turkey, the consensus is expecting every central bank on that list to hike rates today, which just shows how synchronised this current tightening cycle is," Deutsche Bank said.

  • LNG Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Warren Buffett Terminal Closure

    As energy markets brace for an October shutdown at a Warren Buffett-owned LNG export terminal, LNG stocks continue to show constructive action against a receding market. U.S. natural gas futures eased to around $7.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Salesforce chief product officer details ‘groundbreaking’ CRM tech

    David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Dreamforce tech conference to discuss new product developments in CRM technology and the next era of customer relationship management.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft face probe by UK regulator over cloud business

    Ofcom will assess whether the tech titans are limiting innovation and growth in the sector.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Forms A Cup With Handle And The Conflict In Ukraine Heats Up?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it forms a cup with handle?

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • Auto suppliers raising prices for Ford - and beyond

    Automotive industry suppliers are raising prices to their customers across the board, not just with Ford Motor Co, which warned this week it was taking a $1 billion inflationary cost hit. Several suppliers said Ford isn't suffering alone, as automakers across the board are being asked to shoulder more of the burden suppliers have faced from spiking energy, labor and raw material costs. "During the course of this year, more and more suppliers have gone in to their customers," demanding higher pricing from automakers, said Andreas Weller, chief executive of aluminum parts maker Aludyne.

  • JLL hires federal leasing duo away from Cushman & Wakefield

    The brokerage is seizing upon a series of federal leasing wins in the past year, including the SEC headquarters.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • SEC Wants to ‘Remake the Law,’ Rather Than ‘Apply it,’ Says Ripple General Counsel

    After two years of ongoing litigation, Stuart Alderoty, general counsel at Ripple, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss why it could mark “the beginning of the end,” as the SEC’s efforts to identify any contract of investment appear to have fallen short.