Valve's Steam Deck won't ship until 2022

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Valve has delayed the launch of Steam Deck by two months. The handheld PC will now start shipping sometime in February 2022 — instead of December of this year, as previously announced. The company blamed the delay on the ongoing global semiconductor crunch that has affected everything from GPU prices to car production

"We’re sorry about this — we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates," Valve said.

If you pre-ordered a Steam Deck before today, you will keep your current place in the reservation line, but the date when your Steam Deck will ship is moving back. Valve said it would update shipping estimates shortly after today's announcement. While any delay stings, the timing of this one at least aligns with the release of major games like Elden Ring and Dying Light 2.

