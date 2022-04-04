Valve is increasing Steam Deck shipments

Since Steam Deck went on sale at the end of February , Valve has emailed reservation holders about once a week to tell them they can purchase its handheld PC. That’s meant a lot of people have been patiently waiting to get their hands on the highly sought-after gadget, but that wait could soon be shorter.

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022