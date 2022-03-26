U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,422.16
    +61.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Valve’s summer Steam Next Fest starts June 13th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Valve

The dust on Valve’s spring Steam Next Fest may have only recently settled, but the company is already turning its attention to the next iteration of the event. On Friday, Valve announced its latest Next Fest would take place between June 13th and June 20th, with the showcase scheduled to get underway at 1PM ET.

As with past versions of Next Fest, Valve is promising that there will be “hundreds” of game demos for people to check out, as well as developer livestreams featuring some of the teams working on the titles the company plans to highlight. Valve hasn’t shared a list of demos that will be available in June, but past versions of the event have featured some excellent games, including Sable, Toem and, one of my recent personal favorites, The Wandering Village. The timing of the event means it will likely overlap with this year’s E3. While the Entertainment Software Association has yet to set a date for the annual conference, it has historically taken place in early to mid-June.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify is testing a new car mode focused on voice commands

    The company retired its old Car View mode last year.

  • Spotify will 'fully suspend' service in Russia

    Spotify says it will 'fully suspend' service in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

  • Google Fiber workers successfully unionize in Kansas City

    In a tally with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) this afternoon, Google Fiber customer service workers voted 9 to 1 to form a union. They'll be represented by the Alphabet Workers Union, an arm of the Communications Workers of America.

  • Uber secures 30-month London taxi license

    Following a years-long dispute with the city’s transit regulator, Uber has earned a 30-month license to continue operating in London.

  • Gene losses allow vampire bats to live solely on a diet of blood

    Scientists detail the loss of 13 genes in the blood-sucking mammals.

  • Whistleblower says Microsoft spent millions on bribes abroad

    The former employee estimates "a minimum of $200 million each year" is being skimmed.

  • Ukraine is selling NFTs to support its military

    Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation has launched an NFT collection to help fund its military.

  • Children scoring worse in math and reading compared to before lockdowns, data shows: 'Multiyear recovery'

    Children continue to be impacted by learning loss stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, a new report shows.

  • Man shot, killed inside doorway of Atlanta home

    Police responded to a shooting call at 2600 Baker Road NW around 1:45 a.m. this morning. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside the doorway of the home.

  • Apple reportedly hasn’t complied with a Dutch order to open app payment options

    The company reportedly has yet to adhere to an Authority for Consumers and Markets order in a way that satisfies the regulator.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech-heavy benchmark suddenly turned south and lost more than 20% of its value, officially putting it in bear market territory. How many times are analysts going to write Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) obituary? The supposed end of the smartphone upgrade supercycle would spell doom for Apple's future growth.

  • Don't Underestimate Verizon's Stock

    Three months ago, I got so sick of a spotty internet connection from Comcast that I bought a (very expensive) wireless business plan from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for my home office. Unfortunately, 5G wasn't available where I live, so it was a 4G LTE connection, but speeds were comparable to Comcast, and the wireless box was far more reliable than my home Wi-Fi. To my surprise, a few weeks later, I learned that 5G had been turned on in my neighborhood.

  • Apple Has Found a New Golden Opportunity

    Then came the iPod, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and everything in between. Apple has managed to find products that increase revenue and preserve some of the fattest profit margins a company can claim. To complement the product line, the Cupertino, Calif., group led by Tim Cook began to build an empire in services as well: Apple One, AppleCare Technical Support, loans in partnership with Citizens One Personal Loans , and the Apple Card with Goldman Sachs .

  • My 2 Best Cybersecurity Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Each of those situations is still evolving, but they already serve as a grim reminder that effective cybersecurity is critical. With that in mind, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have distinguished themselves as leaders in the cybersecurity industry, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. CrowdStrike has become a cybersecurity powerhouse.

  • Apple is preparing a new, bigger MacBook Air, report says

    Apple is planning to launch a new, bigger version of the MacBook Air, according to new reports. Apple’s MacBook Air has not been substantially updated in years. Reports have long suggested that Apple is working on an external update to match that internal one – and that the new computer might keep the same M1 chip.

  • This voice-activated spy recorder is almost too covert, and Amazon shoppers love it

    Before we dive into this deal, we need to make one thing crystal clear. It’s not okay to do anything nefarious with the TileRec, even though it’s the best voice recorder device on Amazon. Seriously… don’t be a creep. That being said, there are plenty of times when a covert audio recorder can come in … The post This voice-activated spy recorder is almost too covert, and Amazon shoppers love it appeared first on BGR.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in AppLovin (APP)?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Stunning video shows the iPhone 14 if Apple finally ditched the notch

    When Apple introduced the iPhone X back in 2017, the new design was controversial, to say the least. While many people welcomed the larger display, others bemoaned the removal of Touch ID. An even more vocal contingent, of which I was a part, was put off by the introduction of the notch. Many were quick … The post Stunning video shows the iPhone 14 if Apple finally ditched the notch appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple to let people subscribe to iPhones, report claims

    Apple could offer the iPhone in a new subscription plan that allows people to pay monthly for their devices, according to new reports. The deal would allow people to subscribe to a hardware service that would mean they would get hold of an iPhone or iPad, according to Bloomberg. Such an offering would be in keeping with a push into services that has happened at Apple in recent years, which has seen it launch a range of monthly subscriptions including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

  • Exponential Software Requires Exponential Hardware

    Web 3 will require the creation of a new structure of hardware, custom-built for the rapidly growing needs of the software.