Valve is reportedly prototyping a Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Evidence that Valve is working on a portable Switch-like device that will allow Steam users to play part of their game library on the go is starting to build up, with a new report from Ars Technica offering some potentials details on the project. Citing multiple sources "familiar with the matter," the publication says Valve has been working on an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls "on and off for some time." Taking a page from devices like the Aya Neo, the device will reportedly include an AMD or Intel system-on-a-chip while most likely coming with Linux. At least one prototype is said to be wider than the Nintendo Switch and features the usual assortment of console buttons, triggers, and joysticks. The prototype also includes a touchscreen and a Steam Controller-like touchpad.

Like the Switch, the device will include a USB-C port to allow you to connect it to an external display. Ars couldn't find out if Valve plans to release multiple variants of the device that will feature different components. It also didn't have anything substantial to say about price, noting current global chip shortages could make it impossible for Valve to sell a device anywhere near the $299 the Nintendo Switch costs. It says Valve could release the device by the end of the year, though supply constraints could affect that timeline.

While we would take today's report with a healthy dose of skepticism, there is evidence to show Valve has been working on a new hardware project. Since September of last year, the company has added code snippets to Steam referencing something called "Neptune" and "Nepture Optimized Games." Initially, most people thought Valve was working on a new controller. But on Tuesday, the company added additional code linking Neptune to snippets referencing "SteamPal" — Ars Technica says it can't confirm if that's the final name of the new device. What's more, at the start of the month, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell said the company would have something to share related to console games. "You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year, " he told a school in New Zealand. "... it won't be the answer you expect. You'll say, 'Ah-ha! now I get what he was talking about.'"

At the same time, we'll note Valve is a company that is famous for incubating projects only to cancel them later and shift its attention to something else. After all, we had to wait 13 years to play a new Half-Life game. Additionally, the company has a hit and miss history with hardware projects. Valve Index came out to strong reviews in 2019, but one year earlier Valve stopped offering Steam Machines. Either way, we've reached out to Valve for comment, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • VW Says It’s Keeping Lamborghini After $9.2 Billion Offer Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG reiterated plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini after a car magazine said it was offered 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for the brand.A Volkswagen spokesman said there’s been no change in the group’s position to retain the Lamborghini brand. Autocar reported earlier Tuesday that the company had received the offer from Quantum Group AG, a new Zurich-based holding company that has formed a consortium with London-headquartered investment firm Centricus Asset Management.VW took a step in November toward preparing Lamborghini and its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, but announced a month later it was committed to keeping them in the fold. The assurances were made as part of a broader resolution of conflicts between Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and key stakeholders including labor leaders.Lamborghini is owned by the VW group through its Audi subsidiary. A spokesperson for Audi also said it is not for sale.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Grapples With Yuan Messaging Amid Inflation Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has sought to clarify that it won’t let the yuan strengthen too much, too quickly, as mixed signals from officials underline the challenges presented by a currency trading near a three-year high.The exchange rate will remain “basically stable,” the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Sunday. Earlier, another central bank official wrote that the yuan should appreciate to offset the higher costs of commodity imports. That essay, published in a state-backed magazine on Friday, has since been deleted. Separately, another official said China has to give up its control over the exchange rate eventually to achieve greater global use of the yuan.With factory-gate prices surging, a stronger yuan helps reduce the cost of imports, such as commodities -- a key component of inflation. Yet any sign that Beijing is encouraging gains in the currency may spur traders to bet on further appreciation, triggering capital inflows that could inflate asset bubbles.On Tuesday, the PBOC set its daily reference rate -- which limits moves in the onshore yuan by 2% on either side -- at a level that was weaker than analysts and traders had forecast. It has set the fixing at weaker-than-expected levels on all except three days this month, suggesting its tolerance for a strong currency is fading.“The PBOC has a higher tolerance for strength in the yuan, but that doesn’t mean it wants to see major capital inflows or outflows, any directional trend or large volatility,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. in Hong Kong. “That’s why, when it thinks the supply and demand of the yuan is imbalanced, it will use the fixing to manage expectations.”The yuan has gained 2.2% this quarter, making it one of the best performers in Asia. The rally has been fueled by weakness in the dollar, which is near a three-year low. Capital inflows helped to quicken the gains, as overseas funds bought yuan bonds that will be included in global indexes and offer more attractive yields.China has long been resistant to one-way appreciation in its currency, which has become a key concern after foreign investors boosted their holdings of onshore stocks and bonds by nearly 70% in the year through March.An appreciating local currency also makes Chinese exports less competitive. “The main risk of such a strong yuan is that it hurts exports, and as such, it hurts exporters and therefore producers in the same way as high commodity prices,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV.The PBOC is doing more than sending verbal signals and setting weak fixings. The authorities also boosted the quota for onshore investors to buy overseas assets in January and March, reflecting Beijing’s willingness to see more capital outflows. The onshore yuan gained as much as 0.3% to 6.4030 per dollar, the strongest level since June 2018, on Tuesday.“The yuan will have room to gain further in the near term as the dollar remains weak,” said Tommy Ong, managing director for treasury and markets at DBS Hong Kong Ltd. “But the PBOC will likely manage expectations when the rally is too quick.”(Adds fourth paragraph to show Tuesday’s fixing, update prices in sixth and penultimate paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising interest rates in early 2022, faster than the Wall Street bank’s own economists forecast.“My personal view is rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year, and not in 2023 which is currently the projection,” Gorman said at an online conference in Tokyo Tuesday. “The Federal Reserve will be driven by whatever their numbers tell them. I am just giving you my opinion.”Morgan Stanley’s U.S. economists, led by Ellen Zentner, currently expect the Fed to start slowing its asset purchases from April 2022 and to keep rates on hold until the third quarter of 2023.Gorman said for now the Fed remains cautious and doesn’t think there will be long-term inflation pressure. Yet signs of inflation are rising, he said.“After many years of no inflation we clearly see price increases,” the Wall Street CEO said. “It’s beginning to get people’s attention.”The question for now is whether price pressures are short-term, or signal more fundamental changes in the economy as it rebounds from the pandemic.“Increasingly people are starting to think it may be more structural, long term. If that is the case, the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates at some point,” he said.Gorman added that he is very confident about the U.S. recovery, as consumer and corporate balance sheets are strong. He urged Japan to embrace immigration to boost economic growth, in response to questions at the Nikkei Financial conference in Tokyo.Morgan Stanley’s CEO and economists have divided before only for Gorman to be proved right. In early 2015, he said he would “put good money” on the Fed lifting rates that year. At the time, Zentner’s team was forecasting a 2016 hike.The Fed ended up tightening monetary policy in December 2015.(Adds Morgan Stanley economists throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s Richest Property Family Warns of Cooling Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Singapore government may step in to introduce property curbs if home prices keep rising, according to the city-state’s richest property family, marking the first time a developer has waded in on the issue.City Developments Ltd. Chairman Kwek Leng Beng “noted that the residential market has been performing well though he cautioned that if property prices continue to rise, there may be a time that further cooling measures could be introduced to control the prices,” records from the company’s annual shareholder meeting show. The gathering was held on April 30, with the notes filed at the Singapore Exchange on Monday.Singapore’s property market has rebounded sharply in recent months, making the sector a bright spot as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Prices of properties ranging from public apartments to private units and luxury bungalows have been rising, with some hitting records.That has prompted growing speculation that authorities may take steps to calm the market and prevent it from running ahead of the economy. But a recent Covid-19 outbreak may test the market’s resilience as the city-state returns to lockdown-like conditions last imposed a year ago.At the shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek expressed optimism about the prospects of CDL’s residential projects and office properties in Singapore.The number of home units sold in the city-state has recovered to a healthy level despite the pandemic, said Kwek, who is the chairman’s son. Transaction volume last year equaled that of 2019, with close to 10,000 units sold for the entire market. And there’s still pent-up demand, especially among buyers who are upgrading from public to private apartments, he said.“While there is uncertainty surrounding whether the government would implement new cooling measures, the overall residential market remains very stable,” the notes said, citing the CEO’s comments.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.