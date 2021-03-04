U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.47
    -51.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,924.14
    -345.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.31
    +0.48 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.40
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0098 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9480
    +0.9460 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,498.80
    -2,217.91 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.73
    -18.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Valve is halting the development of its Dota 2-inspired digital card game. In a blog titled “The Future of Artifact,” the studio said the game’s 2.0 rework hasn’t attracted enough of an audience to justify further work and investment. But that’s not necessarily the end of the title. Valve has made both the Classic and 2.0 versions of Artifact, the latter now known as Artifact Foundry, into a game anyone can play for free, with no need to spend money on any cards. However, neither version will get any future updates.

Announced during Valve’s Dota 2 “The International” tournament in 2017, Artifact came out toward the end of 2018. And while Valve said initial sales were good, the game quickly hit a wall. One significant problem was that the company expected players to pay $20 to start playing the game and then spend additional money to purchase booster packs. People also found that Artifact was stingy at giving away free cards in a way that not even its free-to-play competitors tried to pull off. In 2019, Valve admitted Artifact had “deep-rooted” problems and started working on a reboot. It began inviting players to a closed beta last year. Now, after nearly a year-and-a-half of trying to fix the game, it’s moving onto other projects.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.