Valves Market in Mining Industry Size to Grow by USD 1336.86 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·21 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Valves Market in the Mining Industry share is set to increase by USD 1336.86 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.58% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Valves Market in Mining Industry 2023-2027

Global Valves Market in Mining Industry Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global valves market in the mining industry as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The global industrial machinery market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.

Global Valves Market in Mining Industry Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

    Global Valves Market in Mining Industry – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Valves Market in Mining Industry - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Valves Market in the Mining Industry size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Valves Market in Mining Industry compared to other regions. 61% growth will originate from APAC. The expanding steel, power generation, and cement sectors in the area are the main factors driving the demand for valves in the mining industry. In addition, it is anticipated that rising industrialization and commercial activity in China, India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian nations will spur the development of end-user industries. Growing mining investment is also predicted to push the regional valves market in the mining industry over the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry as per Application segmentation is categorized into Mineral fuels, Iron and Ferro-alloys, Non-ferrous metals, Precious metals, and Industrial minerals.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the mineral fuels segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the global valves market for the mining industry, mineral fuels such as coking coal, steam coal, lignite coal, uranium, and petroleum held the biggest application share. The demand for mined mineral fuels has increased due to the rising petrochemical product demand and the expansion of the fertilizer sector. Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projection period, demand for uranium would rise due to the construction of new nuclear power facilities in Europe and India. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the growth of the worldwide valves market in the mining sector during the next

Global Valves Market in Mining Industry– Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • One of the main factors propelling the worldwide valves market in the mining industry is the expansion of the smart mining sector. Players in the mining business are investing a lot in automating their mining procedures. The incorporation of automation aims to lessen the reliance on human labor and carry out operations without compromising the environment or the lives of workers.

  • Deep-underground or deep-sea mining has become more popular among mining industry operators due to the decline in land-based mining projects. As a result, companies in the mining industry are incorporating automated control valves into more and more of their processes. Process automation boosts productivity and lowers human error rates in addition to enabling the seamless integration of operations.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

  • The global market for valves in the mining industry will rise due to deep-sea mining. Due to the decline of mineral-rich mines on land the likelihood that the ocean floor will serve as the next location for mining minerals has increased.

  • Robots are employed to extract minerals in deep-sea mining.  The bulk cutter robots, which have large and powerful cutting drums, move aside to create room for the auxiliary cutter robots. Following this procedure, collecting robot robots are used to transport the minerals to the ship while sucking the cement-containing slurry.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide valves market in the mining industry is the fluctuation in raw material prices. Valves are constructed from raw materials that can function in harsh conditions. Because these basic resources are sold as commodities, a variety of variables, including production, availability, and inflation, have an impact on their prices.

  • Demand and supply indicators have an impact on these commodities prices. Established vendors are putting more of a focus on vertical integration with their suppliers globally in an effort to reduce pricing variations. As a result of their inability to deal with the volatility in raw material prices, other medium-sized vendors lose market share to larger ones.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Valves Market in Mining Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Valves Market in Mining Industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Valves Market in Mining Industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Valves Market in the Mining Industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Valves Market in Mining Industry vendors

Valves Market In Mining Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1336.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.58

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global valves market in mining industry 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Mineral fuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Iron and ferro-alloys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Non-ferrous metals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Precious metals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Industrial minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Quarter turn valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Control valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.4 Crane Co.

  • 12.5 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 12.6 Dembla Valves Ltd.

  • 12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.8 Flowserve Corp.

  • 12.9 General Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 ITT Inc.

  • 12.12 KITZ Corp.

  • 12.13 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • 12.14 Pentair Plc

  • 12.15 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 12.16 The Weir Group Plc

  • 12.17 Velan Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

