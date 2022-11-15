Valves Market in Mining Industry Size to Grow by USD 1336.86 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Valves Market in the Mining Industry share is set to increase by USD 1336.86 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.58% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.
Global Valves Market in Mining Industry - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global valves market in the mining industry as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The global industrial machinery market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.
Global Valves Market in Mining Industry Characteristics with Five Forces–
The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Global Valves Market in Mining Industry – Customer Landscape
The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
Global Valves Market in Mining Industry - Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Valves Market in the Mining Industry size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights:
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Valves Market in Mining Industry compared to other regions. 61% growth will originate from APAC. The expanding steel, power generation, and cement sectors in the area are the main factors driving the demand for valves in the mining industry. In addition, it is anticipated that rising industrialization and commercial activity in China, India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian nations will spur the development of end-user industries. Growing mining investment is also predicted to push the regional valves market in the mining industry over the forecast period.
Type Segment Overview
The Global Valves Market in Mining Industry as per Application segmentation is categorized into Mineral fuels, Iron and Ferro-alloys, Non-ferrous metals, Precious metals, and Industrial minerals.
Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the mineral fuels segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the global valves market for the mining industry, mineral fuels such as coking coal, steam coal, lignite coal, uranium, and petroleum held the biggest application share. The demand for mined mineral fuels has increased due to the rising petrochemical product demand and the expansion of the fertilizer sector. Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projection period, demand for uranium would rise due to the construction of new nuclear power facilities in Europe and India. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the growth of the worldwide valves market in the mining sector during the next
Global Valves Market in Mining Industry– Market Dynamics
Major Driver Boosting the Market
One of the main factors propelling the worldwide valves market in the mining industry is the expansion of the smart mining sector. Players in the mining business are investing a lot in automating their mining procedures. The incorporation of automation aims to lessen the reliance on human labor and carry out operations without compromising the environment or the lives of workers.
Deep-underground or deep-sea mining has become more popular among mining industry operators due to the decline in land-based mining projects. As a result, companies in the mining industry are incorporating automated control valves into more and more of their processes. Process automation boosts productivity and lowers human error rates in addition to enabling the seamless integration of operations.
Major trends influencing the growth of glamping
The global market for valves in the mining industry will rise due to deep-sea mining. Due to the decline of mineral-rich mines on land the likelihood that the ocean floor will serve as the next location for mining minerals has increased.
Robots are employed to extract minerals in deep-sea mining. The bulk cutter robots, which have large and powerful cutting drums, move aside to create room for the auxiliary cutter robots. Following this procedure, collecting robot robots are used to transport the minerals to the ship while sucking the cement-containing slurry.
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide valves market in the mining industry is the fluctuation in raw material prices. Valves are constructed from raw materials that can function in harsh conditions. Because these basic resources are sold as commodities, a variety of variables, including production, availability, and inflation, have an impact on their prices.
Demand and supply indicators have an impact on these commodities prices. Established vendors are putting more of a focus on vertical integration with their suppliers globally in an effort to reduce pricing variations. As a result of their inability to deal with the volatility in raw material prices, other medium-sized vendors lose market share to larger ones.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
Valves Market in Mining Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist Valves Market in Mining Industry growth during the next five years
Estimation of the Valves Market in Mining Industry size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Valves Market in the Mining Industry
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Valves Market in Mining Industry vendors
Valves Market In Mining Industry Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1336.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.58
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 61%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
