U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,881.00
    +160.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.25
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.10
    +17.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.34
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1090
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,926.06
    -1,709.94 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.99
    -38.91 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.40
    +29.68 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network with Acquisition of Six Service Centers in Kentucky

·3 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with its franchisee Phoenix 27, LLC to acquire six franchise-owned Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) quick-lube service centers located in Kentucky. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Financial terms for the acquisition were not disclosed.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)
Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

"One of Valvoline's core business strategies is to continue to grow and strengthen our industry-leading Retail Services segment through organic store expansion and high-quality acquisitions in both existing and new markets," said Matthew Furcolo, vice president of operations, Valvoline Instant Oil Change. "When Steve Goddard, owner of Phoenix 27 LLC, made the difficult decision to sell, we knew it was the right fit to add these six service centers into Valvoline's established network of 49 Company-owned Kentucky locations. We thank Steve for entrusting the future of his business and employees to us."

About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections, statements related to Valvoline's business plans and operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and "intends" and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://sec.gov. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For Further Information
Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
+1.859.357.2798
scornett@valvoline.com

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1.859.230.8079
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-expands-company-owned-quick-lube-network-with-acquisition-of-six-service-centers-in-kentucky-301346805.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • Alibaba Profits Trimmed in First Quarter Following Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba should be well positioned to take advantage of the early recovery of China’s economy. But its results for the three months to June, published on Tuesday, did not show the full extent of that potential. Net income attributable to shareholders was down by 5% at $6.99 billion using U.S. accounting metrics. […]

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Alibaba Sales Miss in Sign Spending Has Yet to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed estimates, suggesting plans to hike spending in pursuit of growth have yet to gain traction.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed from a year earlier to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with the 209.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. Net income was 45.1 billion yuan, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter following the firm’s record antitrust penalty. The company announced it was boosti

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • Clorox shares slide 7% premarket as earnings hurt by inflation and lower demand for cleaning products

    Clorox Co. shares tumbled 7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the consumer goods company missed estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and said it expects earnings and margins to shrink again in fiscal 2022. The company posted net income of $97 million, or 78 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after income of $310 million, or $2.41 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 95 cents, well below the $1.32 FactSet consensus. Sales fell to s$1.802 billion f

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally, SolarEdge Shines; Tesla, Square Lead New Buys

    The market rally ended mixed as economic fears hit oil prices and Treasury yields but Tesla and Square flashed buy signals. SolarEdge flared late.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Sanofi to Buy Translate Bio for $3.2 Billion in mRNA Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will buy its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion as the French drugmaker plays catch-up in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.Sanofi agreed to pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio’s shares. While the price is 30% above Monday’s closing price, the company is getting a potential bargain “in a very hot therapeutic area,” said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Bernstein.Ordinarily a giant in the va

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.