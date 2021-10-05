Valvoline Instant Oil Change Locations Raise Funds For The Fight Against Cancer

Select VIOC locations are teaming up to raise money for American Cancer Society with their "DON'T PUT IT OFF!" Campaign.

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, select Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) locations will offer customers an opportunity to round up their change to support American Cancer Society and its Road To Recovery program, helping patients get to their potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

(PRNewsfoto/Henley Enterprises Inc.)

The theme is "DON'T PUT IT OFF!" In support of the American Cancer Society, for the month of October Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) wants to remind everyone that just like maintaining fluids in their vehicle prevents major repairs, getting recommended cancer screenings does the same for their body. The American Cancer Society has seen a significant reduction in screenings due to the pandemic and has launched a "Get Screened" campaign to get everyone back to cancer screenings.

The American Cancer Society has seen a significant reduction in screenings due to the pandemic. Findings show that if breast cancer screening trends from 2018 to 2019 had continued through 2020, 63.3% of women would have been screened for breast cancer compared to the 49.6% of women that did get screened. This data translates to potentially 47,517 fewer mammograms and 242 missed breast cancer diagnoses.

This October, customers will be asked to make donations by rounding-up their invoice at participating VIOC locations in CA, DE, FL, MD, NJ, PA, and VA to raise much needed dollars for ACS. A complete list can be found on ValvolineFightsCancer.com. Through different fundraising efforts and events, VIOC has been able to raise nearly $216,000 for the American Cancer Society since 2017.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the American Cancer Society for our fifth year. As our lives begin to get back to normal, we want to remind our customers to DON'T PUT IT OFF, as cancer screenings are so important to fight cancer," says William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing for the VIOC franchisee.

Story continues

"Driving awareness about screenings is a core part of our work and will help save more lives by finding cancer at its' earliest stage." said Jane Barnes, Sr. Manager, Corporate Relations for the American Cancer Society." Thanks to VIOC, donations to the Road To Recovery program fund another critical element to our work, getting patients to treatment."

To help raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, download a coupon and find participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations at ValvolineFightsCancer.com. For every coupon redeemed, Valvoline Instant Oil Change will donate $5. For information on cancer, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranks as the #2 quick-lube chain by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model delivers service you can see from experts you can trust. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. Operating over 200 service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Valvoline Instant Oil Change chudson@vioc.net American Cancer Society kari.dahlstrom@cancer.org

(206) 919.4497

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-instant-oil-change-locations-raise-funds-for-the-fight-against-cancer-301393343.html

SOURCE Henley Enterprises, Inc.