U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.25
    +67.79 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,488.32
    +485.40 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,504.21
    +248.73 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.84
    +11.37 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    +1.13 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.10
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4800
    +0.5620 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,595.54
    +1,376.83 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.42
    +30.05 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Locations Raise Funds For The Fight Against Cancer

·4 min read

Select VIOC locations are teaming up to raise money for American Cancer Society with their "DON'T PUT IT OFF!" Campaign.

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, select Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) locations will offer customers an opportunity to round up their change to support American Cancer Society and its Road To Recovery program, helping patients get to their potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

(PRNewsfoto/Henley Enterprises Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Henley Enterprises Inc.)

The theme is "DON'T PUT IT OFF!" In support of the American Cancer Society, for the month of October Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) wants to remind everyone that just like maintaining fluids in their vehicle prevents major repairs, getting recommended cancer screenings does the same for their body. The American Cancer Society has seen a significant reduction in screenings due to the pandemic and has launched a "Get Screened" campaign to get everyone back to cancer screenings.

The American Cancer Society has seen a significant reduction in screenings due to the pandemic. Findings show that if breast cancer screening trends from 2018 to 2019 had continued through 2020, 63.3% of women would have been screened for breast cancer compared to the 49.6% of women that did get screened. This data translates to potentially 47,517 fewer mammograms and 242 missed breast cancer diagnoses.

This October, customers will be asked to make donations by rounding-up their invoice at participating VIOC locations in CA, DE, FL, MD, NJ, PA, and VA to raise much needed dollars for ACS. A complete list can be found on ValvolineFightsCancer.com. Through different fundraising efforts and events, VIOC has been able to raise nearly $216,000 for the American Cancer Society since 2017.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the American Cancer Society for our fifth year. As our lives begin to get back to normal, we want to remind our customers to DON'T PUT IT OFF, as cancer screenings are so important to fight cancer," says William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing for the VIOC franchisee.

"Driving awareness about screenings is a core part of our work and will help save more lives by finding cancer at its' earliest stage." said Jane Barnes, Sr. Manager, Corporate Relations for the American Cancer Society." Thanks to VIOC, donations to the Road To Recovery program fund another critical element to our work, getting patients to treatment."

To help raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, download a coupon and find participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations at ValvolineFightsCancer.com. For every coupon redeemed, Valvoline Instant Oil Change will donate $5. For information on cancer, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠
Valvoline, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranks as the #2 quick-lube chain by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model delivers service you can see from experts you can trust. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.
Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. Operating over 200 service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION


Valvoline Instant Oil Change

chudson@vioc.net

American Cancer Society

kari.dahlstrom@cancer.org


(206) 919.4497

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-instant-oil-change-locations-raise-funds-for-the-fight-against-cancer-301393343.html

SOURCE Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • South African union starts indefinite strike, auto industry fears impact

    South Africa's biggest metalworkers union on Tuesday launched an indefinite strike to press for wage rises in the engineering sector, action that threatens to spill over and block supplies of parts to make new cars, industry and union officials said. With around 155,000 members organised in the sector, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called for a total shutdown of the engineering industry after wage talks with employer bodies deadlocked. "We are left with no choice but to strike and to withhold our labour indefinitely until the bosses give into our just demands," NUMSA said.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • UPDATE 1-Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sends Booster Data to FDA. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The announcement comes two weeks after the company presented the results of a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study showing that a booster dose offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Tesla faces $130 mln racism payout: WSJ

    A U.S. federal jury has ordered Tesla to pay over $130 million in damages to a Black former employee. That's according to the Wall Street Journal.It says the jury found that Owen Diaz was subjected to a racially hostile workplace. He was an elevator operator who worked at the company's factory in Fremont, California. The jury reportedly also found that Tesla failed to take any steps to protect Diaz from harassment. In a statement, the firm said the facts did not justify the verdict, but conceded that its record at the time of Diaz's employment was 'not perfect'. Before the trial began, the presiding judge rejected efforts by Tesla to exclude one juror, saying he believed the attempt was based on race. Last year the electric car maker disclosed in its first diversity report that Black employees make up only 4% of its U.S. leadership roles, and 10% of its total workforce in the country.

  • Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in the U.S. weighs against Russia’s latest record one-day death toll

    A flurry of positive medical news on the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 Tuesday was weighing against somber news from Russia, which recorded yet another record one-day death toll to cement its position as the European country with the highest number of fatalities.

  • Pfizer vaccine less effective after 6 months: study

    Data released on Monday (October 4) suggests that the effectiveness of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine drops by nearly half six months after the second dose.The data was published in the Lancet medical journal, and had previously been considered by U.S. health agencies deciding on the need for booster shots.But the data suggests the vaccine still remains 90% effective at preventing hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, for at least six months.Researchers from Pfizer and Kaiser studied the health records of over 3 million people over the span of eight months.The analysis suggested Pfizer's vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant was 93% after the first month, plunging to 53% after four months.Against other variants, efficacy declined from 97% to 67%.Researchers say the drop in effectiveness is due to waning efficacy, rather than more contagious variants, and that the data suggests Delta isn't evading virus protection.Meanwhile, there was no data on the occupations of study participants, nor their adherence to mask-wearing guidelines, either of which could have affected their likelihood of virus exposure.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer booster shots for older adults and Americans at high-risk of getting infected.Scientists have called for more data on whether boosters should be recommended for all.

  • Pfizer vaccine's protection wanes over time, and not because of Delta, study says

    A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi's laptop

    A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer. The FBI on Friday arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, New York, in connection with the stolen laptop, according to court documents.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.