U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,580.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.75
    +48.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.30
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    15.84
    +0.83 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8990
    +0.4390 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,762.06
    +2,391.03 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.86
    +25.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Valvoline leading future of automotive electrification products in China with launch of 'XEV,' a Suite of Hybrid and EV Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A key brand milestone, 'XEV' is formulated to meet the rapidly evolving Chinese auto market

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) – a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products – recently announced the launch of XEV, the brand's first China-based release of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle products. The announcement was made in conjunction with Shanghai-based car maintenance service provider, Tuhu, who will provide services using Valvoline XEV products.

Valvoline launches XEV hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle product suite in China
Valvoline launches XEV hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle product suite in China

'XEV' refers to a suite of hybrid and EV fluids – including motor oil, battery protection fluid, transmission and brake fluids. Valvoline's XEV products were designed to improve overall vehicle performance and reduce comprehensive maintenance costs.

Valvoline's brand standing as an innovative, global leader in automotive products and solutions is further demonstrated by the launch of XEV.

"Valvoline is doing now what is has always done – leading with innovation in an evolving automotive landscape," said Yu Chang, vice president of Valvoline International. "In looking toward what will be a more robust demand for electrification in the coming years, our brand is prioritizing how to best meet consumer needs worldwide – regardless of what powers each vehicle under the hood."

Valvoline developed XEV new energy products and services in anticipation of an expected market shift. According to the China Society of Automotive Engineering's Roadmap 2.0 for Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicles, by 2035, new energy vehicles will account for more than 50% of new automotive sales in China.

"With the rise of hybrid-powered and electric vehicles, car manufacturers are facing unprecedented engineering and design reform in auto industry history," said Chang. "From traditional energy to new energy, Valvoline has been growing with global and Chinese markets, embracing reform together with its partners – and achieving win-win innovation."

Much like the Valvoline EV Performance Fluids launched stateside in 2019, XEV product line innovation works to address needs specific to hybrid and EV, including battery temperature variations, powertrain performance, brake system corrosion and seal bearing failure.

"As we look to the future of automotive – not just domestically but abroad – we are committed to ensuring our products, services and science evolve, adapt and solve consumer issues accordingly," added Chang.

To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Valvoline™
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and over the years developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises nearly 1,600 service center locations, and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada respectively by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 70,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION



Media Relations

Investor Relations

Ashley Foster, APR

Sean T. Cornett

+1 (205) 322-5646 x551

+1 (859) 357-2798

ashley@bigcom.com

scornett@valvoline.com

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)
Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-leading-future-of-automotive-electrification-products-in-china-with-launch-of-xev-a-suite-of-hybrid-and-ev-products-301406164.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These 7 Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Tesla Model 3 becomes Europe's best-selling car in electric first

    Tesla’s Model 3 has become Europe’s bestselling car - the first time an electric vehicle has overtaken its conventional rivals.

  • Buy Tesla for the ‘Giga Press.’ Stay for the Manufacturing Revolution.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raises his Tesla price target to $1,200 a share from $900. He believes Tesla is getting better at building cars.

  • China’s Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021. Bloomberg News is republishing our in-depth look at Evergrande’s EV business after Chairman Hui Ka Ya

  • Tesla still dominates the EV market in the U.S., but these rivals are catching up

    Most of the registered EVs in the U.S. are two popular Tesla models, but a few up-and-comers are poised to steal some attention.

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • FAA still rolling out safety reforms in wake of Boeing 737 Max crashes

    Around 63% of the 300 reforms passed since the crashes have been implemented, the agency's chief told House members last week.

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Natural-Gas Sticker Shock Is Coming to Your Dinner Table and Commute

    Expensive natural gas is having all sorts of cascading effects, some of which may only show up next year.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious While We Wait On Halloween

    When you're done decorating and visiting haunted houses, check out these amazing collector cars for sale.