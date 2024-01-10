Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Valvoline, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$275m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Valvoline has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valvoline compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Valvoline's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Valvoline doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Valvoline is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 79% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

