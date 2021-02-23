'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2' is delayed indefinitely

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 won’t come out in 2021. In a statement publisher Paradox Interactive shared on Twitter, it said it was parting ways with developer Hardsuit Labs and delaying the game indefinitely as a result. Paradox has stopped taking pre-orders for the title on account of the fact it doesn’t have a release date to share at the moment.

— Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) February 23, 2021

“This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start,” the company said. “In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required.”