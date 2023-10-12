Van Buren Street to get protected bike lane. Also, a one-way stretch to become two-way

Downtown's North Van Buren Street is to undergo changes to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. That could include converting the one-way portion south of East Kilbourn Avenue to two-way traffic.

Downtown's North Van Buren Street would be made safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers with such features as a protected bike lane − and conversion of a one-way portion of the street to two-way traffic.

That's according to a new $3.2 million plan unveiled by Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Department of Public Works.

Construction of the street improvements, between East Wisconsin Avenue and East Brady Street, is to begin in late spring and be completed by the end of 2024.

Those will include a two-way protected bike lane on the east side of Van Buren Street between Wells and Brady streets.

Bollards, concrete islands and a parking lane will separate traffic lanes from the bike lane. The idea is to accommodate cyclists of all ages and abilities,

The Van Buren Street bike lane will connect to raised raised, protected bike lanes on Wells Street, between and Van Buren Street and Broadway, coming in 2024. Other nearby protected bike lanes are planned for Jefferson Street.

Another bike lane will extend from Brady Street across the Holton Street Bridge to East Glover Avenue, providing access to the Oak Leaf Trail and Beerline Trail.

In addition, Van Buren Street's one-way stretch between Kilbourn and Wisconsin avenues would be converted to two-way traffic − if the Common Council approves that measure.

That could help slow down drivers who tend to speed more on one-way streets.

That two-way traffic would allow Milwaukee County Transit System to operate bus routes more efficiently with a better connection to Wisconsin Avenue routes − including the new Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit.

The proposed street improvements include bus boarding islands located in the parking lane. Those islands eliminate the need for buses to merge in and out of traffic.

Other features include curb bump-outs, pedestrian islands and high-visibility crosswalks to make it easier to cross Van Buren Street.

The project is being funded through two tax incremental financing districts tied to Cathedral Place offices and condos, 545 E. Wells St., and various riverfront projects that include River House Apartments, 1785 N. Water St.

It's among several such city road projects funded through TIFs that were approved by the Common Council and Johnson in 2022.

The improvements will likely be replicated on other Milwaukee streets.

Van Buren Street has recorded 310 crashes from 2017 through 2021, including 20 crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, according to DPW.

Also, the department has received numerous complaints about speeding cars, reckless driving, dangerous pedestrian crossings and the street's lack of a bikeway.

